Maine High School Football Scores – Friday September 6

Here are the High School Football Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, September 6th.

Cony 33 Messaloskee 27

Deering 35 Marshwood 8

Ellsworth 44 Washington Academy 28

Falmouth 14 Cheverus 0

Foxcroft Academy 71 Belfast 7

Freeport 27 Dirigo 26

Fryeburg Academy 40 Biddeford 8

Hampden Academy 32 Skowhegan 21

Kennebunk 33 Westbrook 7

Lake Region 46 Yarmouth 8

Lawrence 26 Gardiner 0

Lewiston 27 Bonny Eagle 18

Maranacook 23 Mattanawcook Academy 14

Massabesic 26 Gorham 16

Mount Ararat 54 Morse 14

Mount Blue 33 Brewer 6

MDI 38 Gray-New Gloucester 14

Noble 28 Windham 14

Oak Hill 28 Mountain Valley 0

Old Town 35 Madison 18

Poland 34 Lisbon 27

Portland 40 Oxford Hills 20

Sacopee Valley 38 Traip 18

Scarborough 28 Edward Little 7

South Portland 35 Sanford 15

Spruce Mountain 32 Waterville 22

Stearns 60 Bucksport 8

Thornton Academy 42 Bangor 0

Wells 40 Cape Elizabeth 0

Winthrop 30 Leavitt 0

To report your fall sports, please send a email to Chris Popper.

The 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week has begun. We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for the week September 2 -7th. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, September 8th, with voting taking place September 9th-12th with the winner of Week 1 being announced on September 13th.

