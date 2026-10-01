Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball Scores of games played and reported on Wednesday September 30th

Check back everyday Tuesday-Sunday as we will post all the scores reported

Field Hockey

Belfast 8 Lincoln Academy 0

Foxcroft Academy 14 Central 0

Gardiner 8 MCI 0

Gray-New Gloucester/NYS 2 York 1

Greely 2 Lake Region 1

Lawrence 4 Waterville 0

Lisbon 7 Dirigo 2

Skowhegan 3 Lewiston 0

Wells 1 Sacopee Valley 0

Winthrop 2 Boothbay 1

Yarmouth 10 Fryeburg Academy 1

Boys Soccer

Brewer 1 Caribou 1

Central 3 Old Town 2

Falmouth 0 South Portland 0

Foxcroft Academy 2 Nokomis 0

Gorham 5 Biddeford 1

Hodgdon 9 Southern Aroostook 1

Kennebunk 2 Deering 1

MCI 4 Winslow 1

MDI 3 Hermon 1

Mattanawcook Academy 3 Wisdom 2

Narraguagus 5 Penobscot Valley 0

Portland 1 Noble 0

Sanford 2 Cheverus 1

Scarborough 0 Marshwood 0

Schenck/Stearns 5 East Grand 1

Thornton Academy 3 Westbrook 1

Woodland 2 Bangor Christian 1

Girls Soccer

Belfast 4 Oceanside 0

Brewer 6 Caribou 0

Dexter 5 Greenville 0

Foxcroft Academy 1 Nokomis 0

John Bapst 8 Ellsworth 0

NYA 11 Sacopee Valley 0

Southern Aroostook 2 Hodgdon 1

Sumner 2 GSA 1

Vinalhaven/North Haven 1 Mountain Valley 1

Wisdom 5 Lee Academy 1

Volleyball

Orono 3 Sumner 1

Sanford 3 Windham 1

Woodland 3 Calais 0

You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 28th-October 3rd. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 4th. Voting will take place Monday October 5th Thursday October 8th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 9th.

In Downeast Maine, there is the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 28th - October 3rd. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 4th Voting will take place Monday October 5th thru Thursday October 8tht at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 9th.

In Aroostook County you can nominate someone for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week HERE