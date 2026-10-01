October 1 – PVC Class B Golf Championships at Hermon Meadows [RESULTS]
The PVC Class B Golf Championships were held at Hermon Meadows on Thursday, October 1st.
When all the rounds completed the MDI Trojans won the Team Championship with Presque Isle coming in 2nd. Patirck Collins from Presque Isle was the PVC Class B Boy's Player of the Year and Alice Korzekwa from Presque Isle was the PVC Clss B Girl's Player of the Year. Frank DeRevere from MDI was the PVC Coach of the Year.
MDI, Presque Isle and John Bapst, the Top 3 teams qualified for the State Tournament at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.
Here are the Team scores
- MDI - 311
- Presque Isle - 329
- John Bapst - 337
- Hermon - 346
- Ellsworth - 361
- Foxcroft Academy - 376
- Old Town - 386
- Caribou - 402
The following individuals qualified for the State Tournament
- Patrick Collins - Presque Isle 74
- Cash Sawyer - MDI - 76
- Elias Paulsen - MDI - 77
- Oakley Thomas - MDI - 77
- Matt Roggero - John Bapst - 79
- Brycen Chipman - MDI - 81
- Duke Deschane - Presque Isle - 82
- Liam Robichaud - John Bapst - 83
- Eli MacDonnell - MDI - 83
- Camden Morrison - Hermon - 84
- Coleman Welch - Ellsworth - 84
- Cameron Wharff - Ellsworth - 85
Girl's Qualifiers
- Alice Korzekwa - Presque Isle - 86
- Liana Yeo - Foxcroft Academy - 97
- Cate Brown - MDI - 99
Individual Scores by Team
MDI
- Cash Sawyer - 76
- Elias Paulsen - 77
- Oakley Thomas - 77
- Brycen Chipman - 81
- Eli MacDonnell - 83
- Cate Brown - 99
Presque Isle
- Patrick Collins - 74
- Duke Deschene - 82
- Alice Korzekwa - 86
- Alex Crawford - 87
- Mason Henderson - 87
- Wilder Young - 89
- Charlie Doyen - 94
John Bapst
- Matt Rogerro - 79
- Liam Robichaud - 83
- Owen Hart - 87
- Kaleb Johnson - 87
- Max Jameson - 91
- Nate Lewis - 94
Hermon
- Camden Morrison - 84
- Braden Garland - 86
- Adam Shorey - 86
- Jackson Smith - 90
- Bentley Boyd - 92
- Landon Wilcox - 92
Ellsworth
- Coleman Welch - 84
- Cameron Wharff - 85
- Bryce Wood - 96
- Oliver Wood - 96
- Brandon Blaisdell - 109
- Gunner Vines - 122
Foxcroft Academy
- Thomas Day - 86
- Maddox Weidman - 96
- Christian Mumford - 97
- Liana Yeo - 97
- Zach Day - 98
- Allie Kane - 107
Old Town
- Wesley St. Louis - 93
- Collin Wilcox - 95
- Gage Powers - 96
- Mya Betters - 102
- Alison Carey - 104
- Will Chapman - 106
Caribou
- Benson Belanger - 91
- Owen Tetlow - 98
- Matthew Bouchard - 101
- Emmett Allen - 112
- Carley Pickard - 116
- Max Fuoco - 122
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Gallery Credit: Stacker