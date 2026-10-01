The PVC Class B Golf Championships were held at Hermon Meadows on Thursday, October 1st.

When all the rounds completed the MDI Trojans won the Team Championship with Presque Isle coming in 2nd. Patirck Collins from Presque Isle was the PVC Class B Boy's Player of the Year and Alice Korzekwa from Presque Isle was the PVC Clss B Girl's Player of the Year. Frank DeRevere from MDI was the PVC Coach of the Year.

MDI, Presque Isle and John Bapst, the Top 3 teams qualified for the State Tournament at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.

Here are the Team scores

MDI - 311 Presque Isle - 329 John Bapst - 337 Hermon - 346 Ellsworth - 361 Foxcroft Academy - 376 Old Town - 386 Caribou - 402

The following individuals qualified for the State Tournament

Patrick Collins - Presque Isle 74

Cash Sawyer - MDI - 76

Elias Paulsen - MDI - 77

Oakley Thomas - MDI - 77

Matt Roggero - John Bapst - 79

Brycen Chipman - MDI - 81

Duke Deschane - Presque Isle - 82

Liam Robichaud - John Bapst - 83

Eli MacDonnell - MDI - 83

Camden Morrison - Hermon - 84

Coleman Welch - Ellsworth - 84

Cameron Wharff - Ellsworth - 85

Girl's Qualifiers

Alice Korzekwa - Presque Isle - 86

Liana Yeo - Foxcroft Academy - 97

Cate Brown - MDI - 99

Individual Scores by Team

MDI

Cash Sawyer - 76

Elias Paulsen - 77

Oakley Thomas - 77

Brycen Chipman - 81

Eli MacDonnell - 83

Cate Brown - 99

Presque Isle

Patrick Collins - 74

Duke Deschene - 82

Alice Korzekwa - 86

Alex Crawford - 87

Mason Henderson - 87

Wilder Young - 89

Charlie Doyen - 94

John Bapst

Matt Rogerro - 79

Liam Robichaud - 83

Owen Hart - 87

Kaleb Johnson - 87

Max Jameson - 91

Nate Lewis - 94

Hermon

Camden Morrison - 84

Braden Garland - 86

Adam Shorey - 86

Jackson Smith - 90

Bentley Boyd - 92

Landon Wilcox - 92

Ellsworth

Coleman Welch - 84

Cameron Wharff - 85

Bryce Wood - 96

Oliver Wood - 96

Brandon Blaisdell - 109

Gunner Vines - 122

Foxcroft Academy

Thomas Day - 86

Maddox Weidman - 96

Christian Mumford - 97

Liana Yeo - 97

Zach Day - 98

Allie Kane - 107

Old Town

Wesley St. Louis - 93

Collin Wilcox - 95

Gage Powers - 96

Mya Betters - 102

Alison Carey - 104

Will Chapman - 106

Caribou

Benson Belanger - 91

Owen Tetlow - 98

Matthew Bouchard - 101

Emmett Allen - 112

Carley Pickard - 116

Max Fuoco - 122

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