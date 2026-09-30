Hermon Meadow Golf Club was the site for the Maine Principal's Association Northern Maine Girls State Golf Qualifier on Wednesday, September 30th.

Mya Betters from Old Town was the medalist with a score of 90.

All golfers with rounds of 100 or lower have qualified for the State Meet.

Here are the scores

Name School Score Mya Betters Old Town 90 Charlotte Dube PVHS 91 Allison Carey Old Town 93 Cate Brown MDI 93 VIVI Nemeth John Bapst 94 Char Tardiff Hampden 96 Avery Norwood MDI 97 Finnley Collins Brewer 98 Addy Dowsland MDI 98 Isabella DeRevere MDI 99 Natalie Freeman Brewer 100 Paige Jordan Hampden 100 Lydia Adamo Hampden 100 Reena Wang John Bapst 105 Madison Bennett Mt. View 105 Eden Whitney Hampden 106 Gabby Assaf Cony 109 Leah Harmon John Bapst 111 Lexi Beal Hampden 117 Lija McDonald Bangor Christian 118 Lydia Corbett Brewer 120 Gracyn Haskell Hampden 120 Matea Whitcomb Bangor Christian 122 Phoebe Chamberlain MDI 130 Madilyn Chipman Narraguagus 133 Emma Dinsmore Searsport 139 Hailey Mello Searsport 144 Jaclyn Tralongo Bangor Christian 149 Nyla George Bangor Christian 151 Willow Law Searsport NS

The State Meet will be held at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro on Saturday October 10th.