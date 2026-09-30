Maine Principal Association Girls Northern Maine State Golf Qualifier [RESULTS]

Maine Principal Association Girls Northern Maine State Golf Qualifier [RESULTS]

Photo by Robert Ruggiero on Unsplash

Hermon Meadow Golf Club was the site  for the Maine Principal's Association Northern Maine Girls State Golf Qualifier on Wednesday, September 30th.

Mya Betters from Old Town was the medalist with a score of 90.

All golfers with rounds of 100 or lower have qualified for the State Meet.

Here are the scores

NameSchoolScore
Mya BettersOld Town90
Charlotte DubePVHS91
Allison CareyOld Town93
Cate BrownMDI93
VIVI NemethJohn Bapst94
Char TardiffHampden96
Avery NorwoodMDI97
Finnley CollinsBrewer98
Addy DowslandMDI98
Isabella DeRevereMDI99
Natalie FreemanBrewer100
Paige JordanHampden100
Lydia AdamoHampden100
Reena WangJohn Bapst105
Madison BennettMt. View105
Eden WhitneyHampden106
Gabby AssafCony109
Leah HarmonJohn Bapst111
Lexi BealHampden117
Lija McDonaldBangor Christian118
Lydia CorbettBrewer120
Gracyn HaskellHampden120
Matea WhitcombBangor Christian122
Phoebe ChamberlainMDI130
Madilyn ChipmanNarraguagus133
Emma DinsmoreSearsport139
Hailey MelloSearsport144
Jaclyn TralongoBangor Christian149
Nyla GeorgeBangor Christian151
Willow LawSearsportNS

The State Meet will be held at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro on Saturday October 10th.

Categories: Golf, High School Sports

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