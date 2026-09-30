Maine Principal Association Girls Northern Maine State Golf Qualifier [RESULTS]
Hermon Meadow Golf Club was the site for the Maine Principal's Association Northern Maine Girls State Golf Qualifier on Wednesday, September 30th.
Mya Betters from Old Town was the medalist with a score of 90.
All golfers with rounds of 100 or lower have qualified for the State Meet.
Here are the scores
|Name
|School
|Score
|Mya Betters
|Old Town
|90
|Charlotte Dube
|PVHS
|91
|Allison Carey
|Old Town
|93
|Cate Brown
|MDI
|93
|VIVI Nemeth
|John Bapst
|94
|Char Tardiff
|Hampden
|96
|Avery Norwood
|MDI
|97
|Finnley Collins
|Brewer
|98
|Addy Dowsland
|MDI
|98
|Isabella DeRevere
|MDI
|99
|Natalie Freeman
|Brewer
|100
|Paige Jordan
|Hampden
|100
|Lydia Adamo
|Hampden
|100
|Reena Wang
|John Bapst
|105
|Madison Bennett
|Mt. View
|105
|Eden Whitney
|Hampden
|106
|Gabby Assaf
|Cony
|109
|Leah Harmon
|John Bapst
|111
|Lexi Beal
|Hampden
|117
|Lija McDonald
|Bangor Christian
|118
|Lydia Corbett
|Brewer
|120
|Gracyn Haskell
|Hampden
|120
|Matea Whitcomb
|Bangor Christian
|122
|Phoebe Chamberlain
|MDI
|130
|Madilyn Chipman
|Narraguagus
|133
|Emma Dinsmore
|Searsport
|139
|Hailey Mello
|Searsport
|144
|Jaclyn Tralongo
|Bangor Christian
|149
|Nyla George
|Bangor Christian
|151
|Willow Law
|Searsport
|NS
The State Meet will be held at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro on Saturday October 10th.