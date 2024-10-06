Maine High School Football Scores – October 5

Here are the High School Football Scores played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday October 5th.

Dexter 46 Washington Academy 22

Gorham 34 Cheverus 27

Gray-New Gloucester 42 Waterville 16

Kennebunk 41 Deering 0

Massabesic 30 Westbrook 14

Nokomis 20 Hampden Academy 15

Old Orchard Beach 68 Yarmouth 12

Sacopee Valley 64 Mountain Valley 0

Spruce Mountain 38 Traip Academy 20

Windham 34 Bangor 18

Winthrop 43 Poland 20

York 21 Cape Elizabeth 7

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 5, for the week September 30th- October 5th.. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, October 6th, with voting taking place October 7th-10th with the winner of Week 5 being announced on October 11th.

