Maine High School Girls&#8217; and Boys&#8217; Soccer Scores &#8211; October 2

Maine High School Girls’ and Boys’ Soccer Scores – October 2

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, October 2nd.

Girls' Soccer

  • Bangor 4 Oxford Hills 1
  • Bangor Christian 4 Temple Academy 0
  • Biddeford 2 Massabesic 1
  • Bucksport 10 Calais 0
  • Falmouth 2 Deering 1
  • Foxcroft Academy 1 MCI 0
  • Gardiner 11 Cony 3
  • GSA 4 MDI 3
  • Gorham 2 Cheverus 0
  • Katahdin 8 Piscataquis 2
  • Lee Academy 6 Schenck 1
  • Madison 9 Dirigo 0
  • Maranacook 8 Spruce Mountain 0
  • Mattanawcook Academy 4 Dexter 1
  • Saint Dominic 3 Sacopee Valley 1
  • Sanford 3 Bonny Eagle 0
  • Scarborough 6 Portland 0
  • South Portland 4 Westbrook 0
  • Sumner 9 Narraguagus 0
  • Thornton Academy 2 Marshwood 1
  • Windham 7 Noble 0
  • Woodland 8 East Grand 0
  • Oak Hill - Mount Abram
  • Mountain Valley - Hall-Dale

Boys' Soccer

  • Bangor 4 Oxford Hills 1
  • Bangor Christian 8 Lee Academy 0
  • Bonny Eagle 2 Noble 1
  • Buckfield 6 Sacopee Valley 2
  • Bucksport 2 Central 1
  • Falmouth 3 Biddeford 2
  • Freeport 2 Traip 1
  • Greenville 9 Shead 1
  • Hall-Dale 3 Mountain Valley 2
  • Hodgdon 2 Ashland 1
  • Gray-New Gloucester 7 Lake Region 2
  • Monmouth Academy 5 Lisbon 0
  • Piscataquis 4 Lee Academy 2
  • Waynflete 0 Gray-New Gloucest
  • Wisdom - East Grand
  • Isleboro - Searsport
Get our free mobile app
Categories: Boys Soccer, Girls Soccer, High School Soccer
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket