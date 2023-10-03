Maine High School Girls’ and Boys’ Soccer Scores – October 2

Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, October 2nd.

Girls' Soccer

Bangor 4 Oxford Hills 1

Bangor Christian 4 Temple Academy 0

Biddeford 2 Massabesic 1

Bucksport 10 Calais 0

Falmouth 2 Deering 1

Foxcroft Academy 1 MCI 0

Gardiner 11 Cony 3

GSA 4 MDI 3

Gorham 2 Cheverus 0

Katahdin 8 Piscataquis 2

Lee Academy 6 Schenck 1

Madison 9 Dirigo 0

Maranacook 8 Spruce Mountain 0

Mattanawcook Academy 4 Dexter 1

Saint Dominic 3 Sacopee Valley 1

Sanford 3 Bonny Eagle 0

Scarborough 6 Portland 0

South Portland 4 Westbrook 0

Sumner 9 Narraguagus 0

Thornton Academy 2 Marshwood 1

Windham 7 Noble 0

Woodland 8 East Grand 0

Oak Hill - Mount Abram

Mountain Valley - Hall-Dale

Boys' Soccer

Bangor 4 Oxford Hills 1

Bangor Christian 8 Lee Academy 0

Bonny Eagle 2 Noble 1

Buckfield 6 Sacopee Valley 2

Bucksport 2 Central 1

Falmouth 3 Biddeford 2

Freeport 2 Traip 1

Greenville 9 Shead 1

Hall-Dale 3 Mountain Valley 2

Hodgdon 2 Ashland 1

Gray-New Gloucester 7 Lake Region 2

Monmouth Academy 5 Lisbon 0

Piscataquis 4 Lee Academy 2

Waynflete 0 Gray-New Gloucest

Wisdom - East Grand

Isleboro - Searsport