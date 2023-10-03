Maine High School Girls’ and Boys’ Soccer Scores – October 2
Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, October 2nd.
Girls' Soccer
- Bangor 4 Oxford Hills 1
- Bangor Christian 4 Temple Academy 0
- Biddeford 2 Massabesic 1
- Bucksport 10 Calais 0
- Falmouth 2 Deering 1
- Foxcroft Academy 1 MCI 0
- Gardiner 11 Cony 3
- GSA 4 MDI 3
- Gorham 2 Cheverus 0
- Katahdin 8 Piscataquis 2
- Lee Academy 6 Schenck 1
- Madison 9 Dirigo 0
- Maranacook 8 Spruce Mountain 0
- Mattanawcook Academy 4 Dexter 1
- Saint Dominic 3 Sacopee Valley 1
- Sanford 3 Bonny Eagle 0
- Scarborough 6 Portland 0
- South Portland 4 Westbrook 0
- Sumner 9 Narraguagus 0
- Thornton Academy 2 Marshwood 1
- Windham 7 Noble 0
- Woodland 8 East Grand 0
- Oak Hill - Mount Abram
- Mountain Valley - Hall-Dale
Boys' Soccer
- Bangor 4 Oxford Hills 1
- Bangor Christian 8 Lee Academy 0
- Bonny Eagle 2 Noble 1
- Buckfield 6 Sacopee Valley 2
- Bucksport 2 Central 1
- Falmouth 3 Biddeford 2
- Freeport 2 Traip 1
- Greenville 9 Shead 1
- Hall-Dale 3 Mountain Valley 2
- Hodgdon 2 Ashland 1
- Gray-New Gloucester 7 Lake Region 2
- Monmouth Academy 5 Lisbon 0
- Piscataquis 4 Lee Academy 2
- Waynflete 0 Gray-New Gloucest
- Wisdom - East Grand
- Isleboro - Searsport
Get our free mobile app