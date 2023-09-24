Maine High School Girls’ and Boys’ Soccer Scores – Saturday September 23

Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, September 23rd.

Girls' Scores

Bangor Christian 3 Woodland 1

Belfast 6 Lawrence 0

Brewer 2 Oxford Hills 2

Carrabec 9 Wiscasset 1

Ellsworth 3 John Bapst 2

Erskine Academy 5 Cony 0

Falmouth 5 Bonny Eagle 0

Freeport 2 Waynflete 1

Gardiner 8 Nokomis 0

Gorham 4 Thornton Academy 3

Hampden Academy 1 Lewiston 1

Lake Region 2 Gray-New Gloucester 1

MCI 3 Winslow 2

Medomak Valley 2 Lincoln Academy 0

Morse 5 Leavitt 1

Oceanside 3 Waterville 1

Old Town 3 Caribou 0

Penquis 9 Valley 1

Piscataquis 3 Searsport 0

Presque Isle 2 Hermon 1

Rangeley Lakes 2 Vinalhaven 1

Richmond 3 Old Orchard Beach 2

Yarmouth 3 Greely 0

Skowhegan - Brunswick

Searsport - East Grand

Waynflete - Sacopee Valley

Shead - Katahdin

Boys' Scores

Bangor Christian 8 Machias 1

Belfast 4 Lawrence 0

Bonny Eagle 2 Sanford 0

Caribou 3 Old Town 0

Edward Little 5 Bangor 1

Erskine Academy 4 Cony 1

Freeport 2 Wells 0

Dexter 4 Dirigo 3

John Bapst 2 Ellsworth 1 (OT)

Gardiner 10 Nokomis 0

Gray-New Gloucester 6 North Yarmouth Academy 1

Hermon 5 Presque Isle 4

Jonesport-Beals 4 Penquis Valley 0

Katahdin 6 Ashland 2

Lewiston 12 Hampden Academy 0

Lincoln Academy 4 Medomak Valley 1

Lisbon 2 Mountain Valley 0

Monmouth Academy 3 Maranacook 0

Morse 3 Leavitt 1

Penobscot Valley 4 Piscataquis 2

Rangeley Lakes 8 Vinalhaven 0

Richmond 5 Chop Point 0

Telstar 4 Spruce Mountain 1

Waynflete 8 Sacopee Valley 0

Waterville 2 Oceanside 1

Westbrook 4 Cheverus 3

Winslow 8 MCI 0

Yarmouth 1 Greely 0

Dexter - Valley

Concord - Berwick Academy

Kents Hill - Brewster Academy

Deer Isle-Stonington - Lee Academy

