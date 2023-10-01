Maine High School Girls’ and Boys’ Soccer Scores – Saturday September 30

Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported on Saturday, September 30th.

Girls' Scores

Bucksport 11 Dexter 1

Cape Elizabeth 3 Brunswick 1

Edward Little 6 Brewer 2

Ellsworth 5 Caribou 0

Erskine Academy 8 Cony 0

Fryeburg Academy 3 Old Orchard Beach 0

GSA 2 Mount View 0

Hermon 2 Old Town 2 (Double OT)

Hodgdon 9 Fort Fairfield 1

Oceanside 2 Belfast 0

Orono 6 Washington Academy 0

Penobscot Valley 9 Calais 0

Penquis Valley 3 Lee Academy 0

Presque Isle 6 MDI 0

Rangeley Lakes 5 Greenville 0

St. Dominic 3 Buckfield 0

Scarboirough 1 Gorham 0

Schenck 5 East Grand 0

Shead 2 Vinalhaven 0

Waterville 2 Winslow 1

Waynflete 3 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Windham 2 South Portland 1

Yarmouth 2 Mt. Ararat 1

Tilton - Kents Hill

Beaver Country Day - Berwick Academy

Skowhegan - Camden Hills

Boys' Scores

Bangor Christian 3 Penobscot Valley 1

Biddeford - Falmouth

Buckfield 2 St. Dominic 1

Bucksport 4 Sumner 0

Camden Hills 8 Skowhegan 0

Edward Little 4 Brewer 3

Ellsworth 2 Caribou 0

Erskine Academy 10 Cony 0

Freeport 2 Traip Academy 1

GSA 1 Mount View 0

Gray-New Gloucester 0 Waynflete 0

Greenville 3 Rangeley Lakes 0

Kennebunk 1 Portland 0

Mattanawcoook Academy 5 Hodgdon 1

Monmouth Academy 7 NYA 0

Mount Blue 4 Mountain Valley 0

MDI 2 Presque Isle 0

Morse 4 Lake Region 3

Oak Hill 3 Winthrop 1

Oceanside 4 Belfast 0

Old Town 6 Hermon 2

Scarborough 1 Deering 0

Shead 4 Vinalhaven 0

Thornton Academy 2 Sanford 0

Washington Academy 2 Orono 1

Windham 5 Marshwood 1

Winslow 6 Waterville 1

Holderness - Hebron Academy

Kents Hill - Tilton School

Beaver Country Day - Berwick Academy

Cheverus - Biddeford

Dexter - Carrabec

