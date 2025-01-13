Maine High School Ice Hockey Heal Point Standings – January 12
Here are the Northern Maine and Southern Maine High School Ice Hockey Heal Point Standings for games played and reported through Sunday, January 12th.
Best of luck to all the teams the rest of the way!
Girls Northern Maine
Girls Southern Maine
Boys Class A (One Region)
Boys Class B North
Boys Class B South
