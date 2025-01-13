Maine High School Ice Hockey Heal Point Standings – January 12

Here are the Northern Maine and Southern Maine High School Ice Hockey Heal Point Standings for games played and reported through Sunday, January 12th.

Best of luck to all the teams the rest of the way!

Girls Northern Maine

MPA January 13, 2025 MPA January 13, 2025 loading...

Girls Southern Maine

MPA January 13, 2025 MPA January 13, 2025 loading...

Boys Class A (One Region)

MPA January 13, 2025 MPA January 13, 2025 loading...

Boys Class B North

MPA January 13, 2025 MPA January 13, 2025 loading...

Boys Class B South

MPA January 13, 2025 MPA January 13, 2025 loading...

Get our free mobile app