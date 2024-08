Here are the Maine High School Soccer Scores for games played on Tuesday, August 27th.

Girl's Soccer

Central 2 Fort Fairfield 1

Wisdom 6 Madawaska 2

Boy's Soccer

Fort Fairfield 4 Central 0

Madawaska 8 Winslow 0

The majority of the State won't begin regular season games until Friday, September 6th. Aroostook County school have started earlier because of the potato harvest vacation .