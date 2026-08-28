Maine High School Golf and Aroostook County Soccer Scores.
As we draw closer and closer to the start of the Fall High School regular season on September 3rd we need to remember that some high schools in Aroostook County have already begun play.
These schools started earlier than the rest of Maine because of the annual Potato Harvest vacation that begins in late September.
Thursday August 27th was also the 2nd countable day for golf matches in the state, with a couple of schools scheduling matches. Many golf scores weren't reported to the Maine Principal's website, but we do have a few scores to pass on.
Golf
- Bonny Eagle 9.0 Westbrook 4.0
- Marshwood 9.0 Scarborough 4.0
Girls Soccer
- Fort Fairfield 3 Washburn 0
Boys Soccer
- Fort Fairfield 7 Washburn 0
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