Maine High School Soccer Scores – Friday September 1

Here are the results from Soccer Games played throughout the State of Maine on Friday, September 1st.

Girls' Soccer

Bangor 4 Hampden Academy 1

Brunswick 2 Messalonskee 0

Central Aroostook 9 Woodland 0

Erskine Academy 2 Winslow 1

Greely 1 Yarmouth 0 Double OT

Greenville 2 Valley 0

Hall-Dale 1 Monmouth Academy 0 Double OT

Houlton 3 GSA 1

Hodgdon at Ashland

Lawrence 3 Cony 0

MCI 7 Mount View 0

Morse 2 Lincoln Academy 1

Mt. Ararat 5 Lewiston 1

Oceanside 2 Medomak Valley 2

Oxford Hills 3 Mount Blue 1

Penquis Valley at Lee Academy

Skowhegan 3 Waterville 1

Scarborough 4 Falmouth 1

Boys' Soccer

Brewer at Camden Hills

Brunswick 3 Messalonskee 0

Central Aroostook 6 Lee Academy 1

Cony 2 Lawrence 0

Dexter 5 Spruce Mountain 1

Erskine Academy 3 Winslow 2 Double Overtime

George Stevens Academy 6 Houlton 0

Gorham 1 Portland 1

Greenville 10 Valley 0

Mount View 3 MCI 0

Oceanside 2 Medomak Valley 0

Penobscot Valley 4 PCHS 0

Westbrook 4 Noble 0

Windham 5 Kennebunk 3

We would like to post High School Soccer, Golf, Field Hockey, Volleyball and Football Scores. If coaches or managers can email the golf results and soccer scores including goal scorers and goalkeepers to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com we will write stories on the WDEA website for Downeast Maine schools and on the 92.9 The Ticket website for all Maine High Schools.

We will also be starting our 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week beginning on September 1st. September 1-3 you can nominate someone for the Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week for performances August 28- September 2. We will then post the nominees on Tuesday, September 5th, and you'll be able to vote September 5th-7th. We will then announce the winner on Friday, September 8th. Nominees should be mailed to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com with the student's name, school and why you think they should be Athlete of the Week.