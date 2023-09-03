Maine High School Soccer Scores – Saturday September 2

Here are the Maine High School Girls' and Boys' Soccer scores from Saturday September 2nd.

Girls' Scores

Bucksport 2 Foxcroft Academy 1

Cape Elizabeth 3 York 1

Caribou 8 MDI 0

Dexter at Calais ( No Score Reported)

Ellsworth 2 Presque Isle 1

Fort Kent 8 Madawask 0

Hermon 6 John Bapst 4

Orono 5 Washington Academy 0

Piscataquis 6 East Grand 0

Richmond 2 St. Dominic 1

Waynflete 3 Hall-Dale 0

Boys' Scores

Bangor 7 Hampden Academy 5

Bangor Christian 11 Machias 1

Bucksport 7 Foxcroft Academy 2

Cape Elizabeth 4 York 0

Caribou 4 MDI 2

Dirigo 3 Searsport 0

Ellsworth 3 Presque Isle 2 Overtime

Fort Kent 6 Madawaska 0

Hall Dale 3 Waynflete 1

John Bapst 3 Hermon 0

Lewiston 1 Mt. Ararat 0

Maine School of Science and Math 4 Penquis Valley 1

Richmond 2 St. Dominic 1

Scarborough 0 South Portland 0

Sumner 6 Jonesport-Beals 3

Traip Academy 2 Fryeburg Academy 1

Washington Academy 2 Orono

