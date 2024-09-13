Maine High School Soccer Scores – September 12

Here are the High School Soccer Girl's and Boy's Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, September 12th.

Girl's Scores

Belfast 1 MCI 0

Brewer 1 Messalonskee 0

Central 4 Madawaksa 1

Cheverus 1 Falmouth 1

Foxcroft Academy 2 Central 1

Gorham 4 Portland 2

Gray-New Gloucester 3 Leavitt 2

Greely 2 Cape Elizabeth 2

Hodgdon 9 Lee Academy 3

Kennebunk 2 Bonny Eagle 2

Madison 6 Searsport 1

Massabesic 2 Deering 2

Medomak Valley 8 Nokomis 0

Monmouth Acaedemy 4 Cony 2

Mount Blue 2 Mount Ararat 0

Mount View 5 ashington Academy 0

Old Town 2 MDI 1

Poland 3 Wells 2

Scarborough 2 South Portland 1

Washburn 5 Easton 1

Windham 7 Noble 1

Boy's Scores

Belfast 8 MCI 1

Central 1 Hodgdon 1

Foxcroft Academy 2 Sumner 0

Gardiner 4 Winslow 2

Greely 1 Cape Elizabeth 0

Messalonskee 2 Brewer 0

Mount Ararat 8 Skowhegan 0

Orono 7 Bucksport 3

Penquis 1 Penobscot Valley 0

Piscataquis 4 Calais 1

Telstar 3 Spruce Mountain 1

Temple Academy 3 Rangeley 2

To report your scores please email Chris Popper

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 2, for the week September 9 -14th. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, September 15th, with voting taking place September 16th-19th with the winner of Week 2 being announced on September 20th.

