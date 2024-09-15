Maine High School Soccer Scores – September 14th

Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, September 14th.

Girl's Soccer

Brunswick 0 Yarmouth 0

Edward Little 5 Lewiston 1

Ellsworth 8 Caribou 0

Fort Kent 3 Penobscot Valley 1

Freeport 1 Morse 0

Greenville 2 Rangeley 1

Hermon 5 Old Town 2

John Bapst 3 Presque Isle 0

Marshwood 3 Massabesic 0

Oxford Hills 2 Lake Region 1

Richmond 5 Lisbon 0

Telstar 2 Vinalhaven 0

York 2 Lincoln Academy 0

Boy's Soccer

Caribou 4 Ellsworth 2

Easton 3 Hodgdon 0

Fort Kent 2 Penobscot Valley 1

Greenville 9 Rangeley 1

Hermon 9 Old Town 2

John Bapst 2 Presque Isle 1

Mattanawcook Academy 6 Van Buren 1

Morse 2 Freeport 1

Orono 5 Washington Academy 3

Portland 2 Falmouth 1

Scarborough 3 Gorham 0

South Portland 4 Noble 0

Sumner 4 Woodland 0

Telstar 7 Vinalhaven 0

Traip Academy 6 Oak Hill 3

Windham 6 Bonny Eagle 0

York 1 Lincoln Academy 0

To report your fall sports results, please send a email to Chris Popper.

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 2, for the week September 9 -14th.

