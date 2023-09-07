Maine High School Soccer Scores – Wednesday September 6

Here are the Maine High School Girls' and Boys' Soccer Scores for the State of Maine on Wednesday, September 6th.

Girls' Soccer

Bonny Eagle 1 Kennebunk 0

Central Aroostook at Ashland postponed

Ellsworth 4 John Bapst 1

Falmouth 6 Biddeford 1

Fort Fairfield - Madawaska postponed

Gorham 4 Deering 0

Massabesic 3 Westbrook 3

Morse 3 Winslow 1

Old Town at Caribou postponed

Orono 9 Dexter 3

Scarborough 5 Noble 0

Shead 4 Searsport 0

Washington Academy 5 Narraguagus 0

Wisdom at Hodgdon postponed

Woodland 11 East Grand 0



Boys' Soccer

Central Aroostook at Ashland postponed

Fort Fairfield - Madawaska postponed

Hall-Dale 2 Maranacook 1

Lee Academy 3 Penquis Valley

Morse 2 Winslow 0

PCHS 5 Mattanawcook Academy 3

PVHS at Hodgdon postponed

Schenck 4 Katahdin 1

Shead 2 Searsport 1

Van Buren at Wisdom postponed

Yarmouth 7 Gray-New Gloucester 0

The games up in Aroostook County that were postponed were due to poor air quality.

