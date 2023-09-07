Maine High School Soccer Scores – Wednesday September 6
Here are the Maine High School Girls' and Boys' Soccer Scores for the State of Maine on Wednesday, September 6th.
Girls' Soccer
- Bonny Eagle 1 Kennebunk 0
- Central Aroostook at Ashland postponed
- Ellsworth 4 John Bapst 1
- Falmouth 6 Biddeford 1
- Fort Fairfield - Madawaska postponed
- Gorham 4 Deering 0
- Massabesic 3 Westbrook 3
- Morse 3 Winslow 1
- Old Town at Caribou postponed
- Orono 9 Dexter 3
- Scarborough 5 Noble 0
- Shead 4 Searsport 0
- Washington Academy 5 Narraguagus 0
- Wisdom at Hodgdon postponed
- Woodland 11 East Grand 0
Boys' Soccer
- Central Aroostook at Ashland postponed
- Fort Fairfield - Madawaska postponed
- Hall-Dale 2 Maranacook 1
- Lee Academy 3 Penquis Valley
- Morse 2 Winslow 0
- PCHS 5 Mattanawcook Academy 3
- PVHS at Hodgdon postponed
- Schenck 4 Katahdin 1
- Shead 2 Searsport 1
- Van Buren at Wisdom postponed
- Yarmouth 7 Gray-New Gloucester 0
The games up in Aroostook County that were postponed were due to poor air quality.
