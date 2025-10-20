With just 2 days left in the Maine High School Soccer Season, here are the Girl's Soccer Heal Point Standings.

Teams play 14 games and the last countable games have to be played by October 21st.

Class A North

Bangor 11-1-1 143.418 Camden Hills 12-1-0 121.939 Mt. Ararat 10-3-0 76.071 Brunswick 9-4-0 57.704 Hampden Academy 6-6-1 49.031 Brewer 6-5-2 38.546 Messalonskee 4-7-2 30.918 Mt. Blue 3-9-1 22.806 Edward Little 2-11-0 2.755 Lewiston 1-12-0 0.714 Oxford Hills 0-13-0 000

Class A South

Scarborough 12-1-0 167.347 Falmouth 11-1-1 145.102 Windham 9-3-1 120.918 Kennebunk 10-2-1 119.592 Gorham 9-4-0 112.245 Sanford 9-4-0 81.327 Thornton Academy 8-5-0 2.959 Cheverus 5-7-1 58.367 Marshwood 4-6-3 54.592 Westbrook 5-7-1 41.020 Noble 4-7-2 37.449 Deering 5-8-1 37.449 Bonny Eagle 4-8-1 29.796 South Portland 3-8-2 28.265 Portland 3-9-1 19.082 Massabeisic 2-10-1 6.020 Biddeford 0-13-0 0.000

Class B North

Medomak Valley 11-0-2 162.296 Hermon 13-0-0 140.816 Erskine Academy 11-2-1 114.235 Presque Isle 9-4-0 105.816 Skowhegan 11-1-1 81.760 Gardiner 8-4-1 77.168 John Bapst 9-4-0 62.959 Old Town 8-5-0 58.367 Belfast 8-4-1 44.209 Foxcroft Academy 7-6-0 37.959 Ellsworth 4-9-0 35.408 MDI 3-10-0 31.633 Cony 2-7-4 31.582 Oceanside 3-10-0 29.541 Waterville 2-9-2 28.571 Nokomis 1-10-2 18.929 Lawrence 3-10-0 16.786 Caribou 0-14-0 0.000

Class B South

Cape Elizabeth 13-0-0 176.480 Yarmouth 11-2-0 128.673 Freeport 7-5-1 91.862 Morse 8-3-2 84.388 Poland 11-3-0 83.418 Greely 8-5-0 75.663 Lincoln Academy 5-5-3 65.791 Leavitt 4-8-1 47.398 Fryeburg Academy 4-8-1 35.995 York 3-10-0 35.204 Lake Region 6-6-0 23.724 Gray-New Gloucester 2-9-2 21.199

North C

Fort Kent 10-2-1 114.949 Bucksport 10-3-1 95.051 Winslow 10-3-1 70.077 Mattanawcook Academy 6-4-3 60.00 Houlton 6-6-1 45.153 Orono 5-7-1 44.439 MCI 5-8-1 34.974 Central 1-11-1 10.357 Mount View 1-12 -0 3.827

Class C South

NYA 10-3-0 112.857 Maranacook 11-1-1 105.969 Mt. Abram 10-2-1 87.474 Traip Academy 9-4-1 79.898 Hall-Dall 6-4-3 69.184 Wells 6-7-0 57.041 Waynflete 6-7-0 Winthrop 3-7-3 23.214 Spruce Mountain 4-8-2 20.536 Oak Hill 1-10-2 12.143 Sacopee Valley 1-12-0 0.714 Lisbon 0-12-0 0.00

Class D

Ashland 13-0-0 134.031 Penobscot Valley 10-2-1 115.791 Central Aroostook 10-3-1 107.648 Madawaska 6-7-1 68.087 Fort Fairfield 10-4-0 55.480 Monmouth Academy 7-5-2 53.903 Washburn 6-8-0 50.480 Van Buren 7-5-1 40.128 Southern Aroostook 2-12-0 16.388 Maine School of Science and Math 2-8-0 12.000 Easton 3-11-0 11.592 Schenck 2-11-0 6.735 Old Orchard Beach 3-10-0 4.388

8-Person North

Wisdom 11-2-0 108.673 Dexter 11-2-0 99.592 Sumner 13-0-0 74.898 Lee Academy 11-3-0 70.816 Shead 10-2-1 59.490 Penquis Valley 6-7-0 43.878 Penobscot Christian 6-6-0 41.633 Piscataquis 7-7-0 40.714 GSA 8-5-0 38.980 Katahdin 7-6-0 36.633 Hodgon 6-7-0 24.184 Washington Academy 6-7-0 21.837 Narraguagus 2-10-1 17.143 Woodland 2-8-2 12.041 Deer Isle-Stonington 3-10-0 8.878 Calais 1-12-0 4.898 East Grand 0-13-0

8-Person South

Bangor Christian 14-0-0 145.102 Richmond 13-0-0 106.776 Dirigo 11-1-0 98.791 Buckfield 10-4-0 78.367 Carrabec 10-3-0 74.122 Telstar 8-5-1 61.524 Temple Academy 8-5-0 57.796 Madison 9-4-0 57.143 Greenville 5-8-1 27.184 Mountain Valley 2-10-1 18.367 Pine Tree Academy 3-9-0 12.898 Wiscasset 4-9-0 8.816 Rangeley Lakes 3-10-0 8.000 Valley 0-12-1 4.490 Vinalhave 1-8-0 1.143 Searsport 0-13-0 0000

You may submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 8 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, October 26h, for games/matches played October 20th-October 25th. Voting will begin on Monday, October 27th and go thru Thursday, October 30th.The winner will be announced on Friday, October 31st..

You may also submit students/teams/coaches for the Good Sportsmanship Honor Roll. This will be published weekly on Sunday, so please submit by Saturday! Every email that you send will be included in the weekly Honor Roll. Please send your email to Chris Popper including who should be recognized, what school/team, and why. We will publish this honor roll weekly on Sunday, so please have all emails to Chris Popper by Saturday.