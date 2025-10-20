Maine High School Girl’s Soccer Heal Points – October 19
With just 2 days left in the Maine High School Soccer Season, here are the Girl's Soccer Heal Point Standings.
Teams play 14 games and the last countable games have to be played by October 21st.
Class A North
- Bangor 11-1-1 143.418
- Camden Hills 12-1-0 121.939
- Mt. Ararat 10-3-0 76.071
- Brunswick 9-4-0 57.704
- Hampden Academy 6-6-1 49.031
- Brewer 6-5-2 38.546
- Messalonskee 4-7-2 30.918
- Mt. Blue 3-9-1 22.806
- Edward Little 2-11-0 2.755
- Lewiston 1-12-0 0.714
- Oxford Hills 0-13-0 000
Class A South
- Scarborough 12-1-0 167.347
- Falmouth 11-1-1 145.102
- Windham 9-3-1 120.918
- Kennebunk 10-2-1 119.592
- Gorham 9-4-0 112.245
- Sanford 9-4-0 81.327
- Thornton Academy 8-5-0 2.959
- Cheverus 5-7-1 58.367
- Marshwood 4-6-3 54.592
- Westbrook 5-7-1 41.020
- Noble 4-7-2 37.449
- Deering 5-8-1 37.449
- Bonny Eagle 4-8-1 29.796
- South Portland 3-8-2 28.265
- Portland 3-9-1 19.082
- Massabeisic 2-10-1 6.020
- Biddeford 0-13-0 0.000
Class B North
- Medomak Valley 11-0-2 162.296
- Hermon 13-0-0 140.816
- Erskine Academy 11-2-1 114.235
- Presque Isle 9-4-0 105.816
- Skowhegan 11-1-1 81.760
- Gardiner 8-4-1 77.168
- John Bapst 9-4-0 62.959
- Old Town 8-5-0 58.367
- Belfast 8-4-1 44.209
- Foxcroft Academy 7-6-0 37.959
- Ellsworth 4-9-0 35.408
- MDI 3-10-0 31.633
- Cony 2-7-4 31.582
- Oceanside 3-10-0 29.541
- Waterville 2-9-2 28.571
- Nokomis 1-10-2 18.929
- Lawrence 3-10-0 16.786
- Caribou 0-14-0 0.000
Class B South
- Cape Elizabeth 13-0-0 176.480
- Yarmouth 11-2-0 128.673
- Freeport 7-5-1 91.862
- Morse 8-3-2 84.388
- Poland 11-3-0 83.418
- Greely 8-5-0 75.663
- Lincoln Academy 5-5-3 65.791
- Leavitt 4-8-1 47.398
- Fryeburg Academy 4-8-1 35.995
- York 3-10-0 35.204
- Lake Region 6-6-0 23.724
- Gray-New Gloucester 2-9-2 21.199
North C
- Fort Kent 10-2-1 114.949
- Bucksport 10-3-1 95.051
- Winslow 10-3-1 70.077
- Mattanawcook Academy 6-4-3 60.00
- Houlton 6-6-1 45.153
- Orono 5-7-1 44.439
- MCI 5-8-1 34.974
- Central 1-11-1 10.357
- Mount View 1-12 -0 3.827
Class C South
- NYA 10-3-0 112.857
- Maranacook 11-1-1 105.969
- Mt. Abram 10-2-1 87.474
- Traip Academy 9-4-1 79.898
- Hall-Dall 6-4-3 69.184
- Wells 6-7-0 57.041
- Waynflete 6-7-0
- Winthrop 3-7-3 23.214
- Spruce Mountain 4-8-2 20.536
- Oak Hill 1-10-2 12.143
- Sacopee Valley 1-12-0 0.714
- Lisbon 0-12-0 0.00
Class D
- Ashland 13-0-0 134.031
- Penobscot Valley 10-2-1 115.791
- Central Aroostook 10-3-1 107.648
- Madawaska 6-7-1 68.087
- Fort Fairfield 10-4-0 55.480
- Monmouth Academy 7-5-2 53.903
- Washburn 6-8-0 50.480
- Van Buren 7-5-1 40.128
- Southern Aroostook 2-12-0 16.388
- Maine School of Science and Math 2-8-0 12.000
- Easton 3-11-0 11.592
- Schenck 2-11-0 6.735
- Old Orchard Beach 3-10-0 4.388
8-Person North
- Wisdom 11-2-0 108.673
- Dexter 11-2-0 99.592
- Sumner 13-0-0 74.898
- Lee Academy 11-3-0 70.816
- Shead 10-2-1 59.490
- Penquis Valley 6-7-0 43.878
- Penobscot Christian 6-6-0 41.633
- Piscataquis 7-7-0 40.714
- GSA 8-5-0 38.980
- Katahdin 7-6-0 36.633
- Hodgon 6-7-0 24.184
- Washington Academy 6-7-0 21.837
- Narraguagus 2-10-1 17.143
- Woodland 2-8-2 12.041
- Deer Isle-Stonington 3-10-0 8.878
- Calais 1-12-0 4.898
- East Grand 0-13-0
8-Person South
- Bangor Christian 14-0-0 145.102
- Richmond 13-0-0 106.776
- Dirigo 11-1-0 98.791
- Buckfield 10-4-0 78.367
- Carrabec 10-3-0 74.122
- Telstar 8-5-1 61.524
- Temple Academy 8-5-0 57.796
- Madison 9-4-0 57.143
- Greenville 5-8-1 27.184
- Mountain Valley 2-10-1 18.367
- Pine Tree Academy 3-9-0 12.898
- Wiscasset 4-9-0 8.816
- Rangeley Lakes 3-10-0 8.000
- Valley 0-12-1 4.490
- Vinalhave 1-8-0 1.143
- Searsport 0-13-0 0000
You may submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 8 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, October 26h, for games/matches played October 20th-October 25th. Voting will begin on Monday, October 27th and go thru Thursday, October 30th.The winner will be announced on Friday, October 31st..
You may also submit students/teams/coaches for the Good Sportsmanship Honor Roll. This will be published weekly on Sunday, so please submit by Saturday! Every email that you send will be included in the weekly Honor Roll. Please send your email to Chris Popper including who should be recognized, what school/team, and why. We will publish this honor roll weekly on Sunday, so please have all emails to Chris Popper by Saturday.
