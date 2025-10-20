Maine High School Girl&#8217;s Soccer Heal Points &#8211; October 19

Maine High School Girl’s Soccer Heal Points – October 19

Photo Chris Popper

With just 2 days left in the Maine High School Soccer Season, here are the Girl's Soccer Heal Point Standings.

Teams play 14 games and the last countable games have to be played by October 21st.

Class A North

  1. Bangor 11-1-1 143.418
  2. Camden Hills 12-1-0 121.939
  3. Mt. Ararat 10-3-0 76.071
  4. Brunswick 9-4-0 57.704
  5. Hampden Academy 6-6-1 49.031
  6. Brewer 6-5-2 38.546
  7. Messalonskee 4-7-2 30.918
  8. Mt. Blue 3-9-1 22.806
  9. Edward Little 2-11-0 2.755
  10. Lewiston 1-12-0 0.714
  11. Oxford Hills 0-13-0 000

Class A South

  1. Scarborough 12-1-0 167.347
  2. Falmouth 11-1-1 145.102
  3. Windham 9-3-1 120.918
  4. Kennebunk 10-2-1 119.592
  5. Gorham 9-4-0 112.245
  6. Sanford 9-4-0 81.327
  7. Thornton Academy 8-5-0 2.959
  8. Cheverus 5-7-1 58.367
  9. Marshwood 4-6-3 54.592
  10. Westbrook 5-7-1 41.020
  11. Noble 4-7-2 37.449
  12. Deering 5-8-1 37.449
  13. Bonny Eagle 4-8-1 29.796
  14. South Portland 3-8-2 28.265
  15. Portland 3-9-1 19.082
  16. Massabeisic 2-10-1 6.020
  17. Biddeford 0-13-0 0.000

Class B North

  1. Medomak Valley 11-0-2 162.296
  2. Hermon 13-0-0  140.816
  3. Erskine Academy 11-2-1 114.235
  4. Presque Isle 9-4-0 105.816
  5. Skowhegan 11-1-1 81.760
  6. Gardiner 8-4-1 77.168
  7. John Bapst 9-4-0 62.959
  8. Old Town  8-5-0 58.367
  9. Belfast 8-4-1 44.209
  10. Foxcroft Academy 7-6-0 37.959
  11. Ellsworth 4-9-0 35.408
  12. MDI 3-10-0 31.633
  13. Cony 2-7-4 31.582
  14. Oceanside 3-10-0 29.541
  15. Waterville 2-9-2 28.571
  16. Nokomis 1-10-2 18.929
  17. Lawrence 3-10-0 16.786
  18. Caribou 0-14-0 0.000

Class B South

  1. Cape Elizabeth 13-0-0 176.480
  2. Yarmouth 11-2-0 128.673
  3. Freeport 7-5-1 91.862
  4. Morse 8-3-2 84.388
  5. Poland 11-3-0 83.418
  6. Greely 8-5-0 75.663
  7. Lincoln Academy 5-5-3 65.791
  8. Leavitt 4-8-1 47.398
  9. Fryeburg Academy 4-8-1 35.995
  10. York 3-10-0 35.204
  11. Lake Region 6-6-0 23.724
  12. Gray-New Gloucester 2-9-2 21.199

North C

  1. Fort Kent 10-2-1 114.949
  2. Bucksport 10-3-1 95.051
  3. Winslow 10-3-1 70.077
  4. Mattanawcook Academy 6-4-3 60.00
  5. Houlton 6-6-1 45.153
  6. Orono 5-7-1 44.439
  7. MCI 5-8-1 34.974
  8. Central 1-11-1 10.357
  9. Mount View 1-12 -0 3.827

Class C South

  1. NYA 10-3-0 112.857
  2. Maranacook 11-1-1 105.969
  3. Mt. Abram 10-2-1 87.474
  4. Traip Academy 9-4-1 79.898
  5. Hall-Dall 6-4-3 69.184
  6. Wells 6-7-0 57.041
  7. Waynflete 6-7-0
  8. Winthrop 3-7-3 23.214
  9. Spruce Mountain 4-8-2 20.536
  10. Oak Hill 1-10-2 12.143
  11. Sacopee Valley 1-12-0 0.714
  12. Lisbon 0-12-0 0.00

Class D

  1. Ashland 13-0-0 134.031
  2. Penobscot Valley 10-2-1 115.791
  3. Central Aroostook 10-3-1 107.648
  4. Madawaska 6-7-1 68.087
  5. Fort Fairfield 10-4-0 55.480
  6. Monmouth Academy 7-5-2 53.903
  7. Washburn 6-8-0 50.480
  8. Van Buren 7-5-1 40.128
  9. Southern Aroostook 2-12-0 16.388
  10. Maine School of Science and Math 2-8-0 12.000
  11. Easton 3-11-0 11.592
  12. Schenck 2-11-0 6.735
  13. Old Orchard Beach 3-10-0 4.388

8-Person North

  1. Wisdom 11-2-0 108.673
  2. Dexter 11-2-0 99.592
  3. Sumner 13-0-0 74.898
  4. Lee Academy 11-3-0 70.816
  5. Shead 10-2-1 59.490
  6. Penquis Valley 6-7-0 43.878
  7. Penobscot Christian 6-6-0 41.633
  8. Piscataquis 7-7-0 40.714
  9. GSA 8-5-0 38.980
  10. Katahdin 7-6-0 36.633
  11. Hodgon 6-7-0 24.184
  12. Washington Academy 6-7-0 21.837
  13. Narraguagus 2-10-1 17.143
  14. Woodland 2-8-2 12.041
  15. Deer Isle-Stonington 3-10-0 8.878
  16. Calais 1-12-0 4.898
  17. East Grand 0-13-0

8-Person South

  1. Bangor Christian 14-0-0 145.102
  2. Richmond 13-0-0 106.776
  3. Dirigo 11-1-0 98.791
  4. Buckfield 10-4-0 78.367
  5. Carrabec 10-3-0 74.122
  6. Telstar 8-5-1 61.524
  7. Temple Academy 8-5-0 57.796
  8. Madison 9-4-0 57.143
  9. Greenville 5-8-1 27.184
  10. Mountain Valley 2-10-1 18.367
  11. Pine Tree Academy 3-9-0 12.898
  12. Wiscasset 4-9-0 8.816
  13. Rangeley Lakes 3-10-0 8.000
  14. Valley 0-12-1 4.490
  15. Vinalhave 1-8-0 1.143
  16. Searsport 0-13-0 0000

You may submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 8 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, October 26h, for games/matches played October 20th-October 25th. Voting will begin on Monday, October 27th and go thru Thursday, October 30th.The winner will be announced on Friday, October 31st..

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

You may also submit students/teams/coaches for the Good Sportsmanship Honor Roll. This will be published weekly on Sunday, so please submit by Saturday! Every email that you send will be included in the weekly Honor Roll. Please send your email to Chris Popper including who should be recognized, what school/team, and why. We will publish this honor roll weekly on Sunday, so please have all emails to Chris Popper by Saturday.

LOOK: 13 Things That Will Make You Nostalgic for Halloween in the '80s

1980s-era Halloween had its own vibe, from the waxy candy bags to the widespread fear of razor blades in apples. Think you can handle the nostalgia? Keep scrolling if you dare!

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: Girls Soccer, High School Soccer, High School Sports

More From 92.9 The Ticket