Maine High School Softball Heal Point Standings – June 3
Here are the Maine High School Softball Heal Point Standings with games played and reported through Tuesday, June 3rd. The majority of the teams have finished their 16 game regular season, but there are games being played today that will impact the final standings and have major playoff implications.
Here's how many teams will qualify for the playoffs with the prelim games scheduled to begin June 10th.
- Class A North - Top 8 Teams
- Class A South - Top 9 Teams
- Class B North - Top 10 Teams
- Class B South - Top 12 Teams
- Class C North - Top 9 Teams
- Class C South - Top 8 Teams
- Class D North - Top 13 Teams
- Class D South - Top 9 Teams
Here are the Heal Point Standings
Class A North
Class A South
Class B North
Class B South
Class C North
Class C South
Class D North
Class D South
