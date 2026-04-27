Emma Tripp threw a 5 inning perfect game as the Bangor Rams beat the Messalonskee Eagles 13-0 in Bangor on Monday, April 27th.

Tripp faced just 15 batters, and didn't allow a hit or walk She struck out 8 to earn the win.

Tripp's teammates scored 3 runs in the 1st inning, 7 in the 2nd inning and 3 in the 3rd inning.

Gabby Spreng leading off was 2-4 with a double, and 2 runs batted in. Tripp helped herself at the plate, going 2-3 with a run batted in. Annabelle Pierce was 2-2 driivng in 3 runs. Abby Folsom and Dorothy Morton each had a single.

Folsom, Charlotte Chadbourne, Morton and Tripp each had a stolen base.

Bangor is now 2-2. They will play at home against Mt. Ararat on Wednesday, April 29th at 4:30 p.m.

Messalonskee is 0-3. They will play at Hampden Academy on Wednesday, April 29th at 6 p.m.

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