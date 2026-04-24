The Bangor Softball team evened their record at 1-1 after beat the Edward Little Red Eddies 11-3 on Friday morning, April 24 in Auburn

Emma Tripp picked up the win, tossing 3.0 innings, allowing 4 hits and 1 run. Kaylee Folsom pitched the final 4.0 innings allowing 2 hits and 2 runs, striking out 2.

Tripp and Folsom did damage at the plate, helping their own cause. Tripp was 4-4, with a double and drove in 3 runs. Folsom was 2-5 with a home run and drove in 2 runs.

Amanda Folsom was 2-4 with a double and triple, driving in a run. Gabby Spreng, leading off was 3-5 including a double and drove in a run. Addisyn McAlpine had a double and drove in a run.

Abby Folsom, Charlotte Chadbourne and Gabby Spreng each had a stolen base for the Rams.

Emily Poulin had a pair of doubles for Edward Little.

Bangor, now 1-1 will host Lewiston on Saturday, April 25th at 1 p.m.

Edward Little, 1-1 will play at Gray-New Gloucester on Monday, April 27th at 4 p.m.

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