The Brewer Witches Softball Team evened their record at 1-1 with a 15-0 win over the Brunswick Dragons on the road on Friday morning April 24th. The game was stopped after 4 innings.

Sara Young picked up the win for Witches, pitching 3 innings and allowing just 1 hit. She struck out 3 and didn't walk a batter. Audrey Loupin pitched the final inning, striking out a pair, and allowing a hit.

Brewer bats banged out 12 hits.

Young helped herself at the plate going 2-3 with a double. Annabelle Day was 2-2 with a double and run driven in. Sarah Snowdeal was 2-3 with a double and a pair of runs batted in. Alaina Michaud had a double and drove in 2 runs. Jillian Ford, Madison Shaw, Deliah Gobeil, Audrey Loupin, and Madison O'Donnell each singled for the Witches.

Brunswick is now 0-2 on the season. They will play at Oxford Hills on Monday, April 27th at 4 p.m.

Brewer is now 1-1.They will play at Mt. Ararat on Monday, April 28th at 4:30 p.m.

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