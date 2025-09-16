Here are the High School Field Hockey, Girls and Boys Soccer and Volleyball Scores for games/matches played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, September 15th.

Thanks to all the Athletic Directors and Coaches that reported their scores so promptly.

Field Hockey

Belfast 4 Erskine Academy 0

Brewer 1 Brunswick 0

Cape Elizabeth 3 Weels 0

Cheverus 5 Gorham 0

Foxcroft Academy 3 Orono 0

Gardiner 8 Morse 1

Hall-Dale 1 Boothbay 0

Lewiston 3 Hampden Academy 2

MCI 2 Lawrence 0

Messalonskee 2 Edward Little 0

Mountain Valley 11 Telstar 0

Scarborough 2 South Portland 0

Skowhegan 13 Bangor 0

Thornton Academy 11 Portland 0

Winthrop 8 Dirigo 1

Girls Soccer

Bangor Christian 3 Dexter 1

Carrabec 2 Temple Academy 0

Deer Isle-Stonington 8 Searsport 0

Dirigo 2 Mountain Valley 1

Lee Academy 4 Woodland 1

Maine School of Science and Math 1 Southern Aroostook 0

Orono 5 Houlton 3

Penobscot Christian 4 Narraguagus 1

Rangeley Lakes 3 Valley 2

Richmond 8 Wiscasset 2

Washington Academy 3 Calais 1

Boys Soccer

Calais 4 Lee Academy 1

Carrabec 3 Temple Academy 0

Ellsworth 2 Foxcroft Academy 1

John Bapst 3 Hermon 0

Jonesport-Beals 4 Narraguagus 3

Mount Abram 5 Richmond 0

Mountain Valley 4 Lisbon 0

Southern Aroostook 8 Easton 0

Valley 9 Rangeley Lakes 1

Volleyball

Edward Little 3 Mount Ararat 1

Messalonskee 3 Camden Hills 0

Nokomis 3 Brunswick 0

Wiscasset 3 North Yarmouth 1

You can vote for the Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week as often as you wish thru Thursday, September 18th at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced on Friday, September 19th.

You may submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 3 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, September 21st, for games/matches played September 15th-20h. Voting will begin on Monday, September 2nd, and go thru Thursday, September 25th. The winner will be announced on Friday, September 26th.

You may also submit students/teams/coaches for the Good Sportsmanship Honor Roll. This will be published weekly on Sunday, so please submit by Saturday! Every email that you send will be included in the weekly Honor Roll. Please send your email to Chris Popper including who should be recognized, what school/team, and why. We will publish this honor roll weekly on Sunday, so please have all emails to Chris Popper by Saturday.