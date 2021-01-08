Maine Hockey Drops Opener at Vermont

The University of Maine Black Bears suffered their 4th-consecutive loss Friday afternoon by a score of 5-4 at Vermont.

Carter Long scored the eventual game-winner a little more than two minutes into the third period to give the Catamounts a 5-3 lead at the time. The Black Bears got a goal back at 18:52 through Jakub Sirota.

For Vermont, it's their first win of the season as the Catamounts improve to 1-4-2 to climb over the Black Bears in the Hockey East standings. Maine falls to 1-4-0 with the loss and into 10th in the standings.

Since the opening night win at New Hampshire, Maine is allowing 6 goals-per-game during their 4-game skid.

The teams will play again tomorrow at 1 p.m.