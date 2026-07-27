The Dunkin Comrades beat the Oxford Hill Senior Legion Baseball Team 6-1 on Monday afternoon, July 27th in the opening game of the double-elimination Maine American Legion Senior State Tournament at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor.

Matt Turcotte and Blake Littlefield combined to toss a 1-hitter. Turcotte pitched 4.2 innings allowing 1 hit and 1 unearned run. He struck out 9 and walked 5. Littlefield pitched the final 2.1 innings striking out 3 and walking 1.

Ian Boudreau was 2-3 with a double and drove in a run. Kyle Johnson had a double and drove in a pair of runs. Owen Glanville-True had a pair of singles and Gavin Glanville-True had a single.

Blake Littlefield and Ian Boudreau each had a stolen base.

Cam Pulkkinen had Oxford Hills' lone hit.

The Comrades will play the winner of the Trenton Acadians-GSM Riders game on Tuesday, July 28th at 5 p.m.

The Oxford Hills Legion Team will play the loser of the Trenton Acadians-GSM Riders game on Monday night, July 27th at 7:30 p.m. in an elimination game.

Check out photos from the game