Dunkin Comrades Beat Oxford Hill Senior Legion 6-1 [PHOTOS]

Dunkin Comrades Beat Oxford Hill Senior Legion 6-1 [PHOTOS]

July 27, 2026 Photo Chris Popper

The Dunkin Comrades beat the Oxford Hill Senior Legion Baseball Team 6-1 on Monday afternoon, July 27th in the opening game of the double-elimination Maine American Legion Senior State Tournament at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor.

Matt Turcotte and Blake Littlefield combined to toss a 1-hitter. Turcotte pitched 4.2 innings allowing 1 hit and 1 unearned run. He struck out 9 and walked 5. Littlefield pitched the final 2.1 innings striking out 3 and walking 1.

Ian Boudreau was 2-3 with a double and drove in a run. Kyle Johnson had a double and drove in a pair of runs. Owen Glanville-True had a pair of singles and Gavin Glanville-True had a single.

Blake Littlefield and Ian Boudreau each had a stolen base.

Cam Pulkkinen had Oxford Hills' lone hit.

The Comrades will play the winner of the Trenton Acadians-GSM Riders game on Tuesday, July 28th at 5 p.m.

The Oxford Hills Legion Team will play the loser of the Trenton Acadians-GSM Riders game on Monday night, July 27th at 7:30 p.m. in an elimination game.

Check out photos from the game

Dunkin Comrades - Oxford Hill Senior Legion

The Dunkin Comrades took on the Oxford Hill Senior American Legion Team in the Senior American Legion State Tournament in Bangor on the Ronald J. St Pierre Field at the Mansfield Complex in Bangor on Monday afternoon, July 27th..

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

 

Filed Under: American Legion
Categories: Photos

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