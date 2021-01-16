Maine Men Doubled Up by UVM Lose 65-30

It was a rough Saturday afternoon for the Maine Men's Basketball Team as they were doubled up by Vermont 65-30 in Burlington.

The Black Bears could never get untracked, shooting 23.5% (12-5) from the field, and were only 1-15 from beyond the 3-point line.

Maine's last lead was when they led 8-7 in the 1st Half. They trailed 31-12 at the end of the 1st Half and then Vermont went on a run to put the game further out of reach

Maine was out rebounded 42-35

Maine was led by Vilgot Larsson and Solomon Iluyomade, each with 7 points.

Vermont was led by Ryan Davis with 15 points while Stef Smith finished with 14 points.

Maine is now 2-6 on the season and 2-5 in America East while Vermont is 6-3 on the season and in America East.

Maine and Vermont will play again Sunday, January 17th at 1 p.m in Vermont.