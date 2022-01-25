UMaine Men Defeat UNH 71-64 for 1st America East Win [PHOTOS]

The University of Maine Men's Basketball Team defeated UNH 71-64 at the Cross Insurance Center on Monday, January 24th. It was their 1st America East Conference victory of the season, and 1st win over a Division 1 opponent.

Maine led 32-23 at the end of the 1st Half.

The Black Bears had 3 players in double-figures. Vukasin Masic and Maks Klanjscek each had game-high 25 points. Ja-Shonte Wright-Mcleish finished with 13 points. Maine also regained the services of Stephane Ingo who had been injured. He played 24 minutes and started for UMaine.

The Black Bears were 25-51 from the field, shooting 49 percent. They were 14-28 (50 percent) from beyond the 3-point arc and were 7-8 from the free throw line.

UNH was led by Nick Guadarrama with 20 points, while Marco Foster had 17 points and Jayden Martinez had 13 points.

UNH was 24-62 from the field (38.7 percent) and 10-29 (34.5 percent) from beyond the 3-point arc.

Maine is now 4-13 on the year and 1-5 in America East. UNH is 7-7 on the year and 2-3 in America East.

These 2 teams will meet in Durham, New Hampshire on Wednesday, January 26th. The pregame starts at 6:30 with the tip at 7 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.

Thanks to Walter Churchill for photos from the game!