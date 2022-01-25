UMaine Men Defeat UNH 71-64 for 1st America East Win [PHOTOS]

January 24, 2022 Photo Walter Churchill

The University of Maine Men's Basketball Team defeated UNH 71-64 at the Cross Insurance Center on Monday, January 24th. It was their 1st America East Conference victory of the season, and 1st win over a Division 1 opponent.

Maine led 32-23 at the end of the 1st Half.

The Black Bears had 3 players in double-figures. Vukasin Masic and Maks Klanjscek each had game-high 25 points. Ja-Shonte Wright-Mcleish finished with 13 points. Maine also regained the services of Stephane Ingo who had been injured. He played 24 minutes and started for UMaine.

The Black Bears were 25-51 from the field, shooting 49 percent. They were 14-28 (50 percent) from beyond the 3-point arc and were 7-8 from the free throw line.

UNH was led by Nick Guadarrama with 20 points, while Marco Foster had 17 points and Jayden Martinez had 13 points.

UNH was 24-62 from the field (38.7 percent) and 10-29 (34.5 percent) from beyond the 3-point arc.

Maine is now 4-13 on the year and 1-5 in America East. UNH is 7-7 on the year and 2-3 in America East.

These 2 teams will meet in Durham, New Hampshire on Wednesday, January 26th. The pregame starts at 6:30 with the tip at 7 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.

Thanks to Walter Churchill for photos from the game!

The University of Maine Black Bears played host to the University of New Hampshire Wildcats at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Monday, January 24th
