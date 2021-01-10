Maine Men Win 2nd Game of Season Defeat NJIT 45-41

The Maine Black Bears defeated the New Jersey Institute of Technology 45-41, Sunday afternoon, January 10th in Newark. The difference... Maine won the 2nd Half!

Maine and NJIT were tied 18-18 at the end of the 1st Half and the Black Bears won the 2nd Half, 27-23 for the 45-41 victory.

The Black Bears were paced by LeChaun DuHart with a game high 15 points and Stephane Ingo had another double-double, finishing with 10 points and a game high 12 rebounds.

The Black Bears were 5-22 from beyond the 3 point arc, with DuHart draining 3, Precious Okoh 1 and Taylor Schildroth 1.

Maine was 8-15 from the free throw line.

NJIT was led by San Antonio Brinson and Souleymane Diakite both with 10 points. NJIT was 1-17 from beyond the 3-point arc and 12-20 from the free throw line.

Maine, now 2-5 overall and 2-4 in America East will travel to Burlington Vermont next weekend to play the University of Vermont. Game times on Saturday and Sunday, January 16th and 17th are at 2 p.m. and 1 p.m. respectively.