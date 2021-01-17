Maine Men’s Basketball Swept by UVM lose 88-60

A day after just scoring 30 points, the Maine Men's Basketball Team doubled their scoring, but still fell to the University of Vermont in Burlington, Sunday afternoon, January 17th, 88-60.

Maine trailed 47-28 at the Half, and were outscored 41-32 in the 2nd Half, as they lost their 2nd game in a row.

The Black Bears were led by Stephane Ingo and Precious Okoh who each finished with 14 points. Ingo had 4 rebounds. Okoh finished with 4 rebounds and 3 3's. Vilgot Larsson had 9 points.

The Catamounts had 4 players in double figures. Justin Mazzulla had a game high 23 points. Ryan Davis had 17 points, Isaiah Powell 15 points and Ben Shungo 10 points.

Maine is now 2-7 overall and 2-6 in America East. Maine is set to host Binghamton at The Pit in Orono next weekend, January 23rd and 24th with the tip-offs set for 1 p.m.