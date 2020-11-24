Maine Men’s, Women’s Basketball Called Off This Weekend

Add The University of Maine men's and women's basketball teams to the list of vast cancellations and postponements which have spread across college basketball heading into the season's opening weekend.

Earlier this afternoon, Jeff Goodman of Stadium Sports reported the Maine men were out of the Mohegan Sun tip-off event after a positive COVID-19 test. The Black Bears were scheduled to open their season vs. #4 Virginia on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

That announcement was followed by the news that the 2020 Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Challenge had been canceled, which the Maine women were set to participate in.

The tournament, which was headlined by #3 UConn and #6 Mississippi State, had already seen the departure of the UConn Huskies after their program was forced to shut down last week.

Next up for the Black Bears:

- The men are scheduled to play at Quinnipiac on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. If reports of positive tests within the program are true, that game is very much in doubt.

- The women don't have another game on their schedule until the America East conference opener vs. Hartford on December 19th.