Maine Principals Association and Hockey Officials Come to an Agreement

Good news for Maine's High School Hockey Teams, and their fans! The Maine Principals Association and the Hockey Officials have come to an agreement

According to Rene Cloukey from WAGM

MPA Interscholastic Management Committee met yesterday and has approved the contract with the Maine High School Hockey Officials. The season will start on schedule. First countable game for Girls is November 25th and the Boys regular season starts December 9th.

According to Bunky Dow, the Athletic Director at MDI High School, who is member of the Management Committee the Hockey Officials will be paid $92.00 per varsity game this year and next. All varsity officials (with the exception of swimming) in all sports will move to $92.00 per game starting next year. After that raises will be tied to the Consumer Price Index, with a minimum yearly raise of 1 percent and a maximum increase of 4 percent.