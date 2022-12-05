Maine Soccer Coaches 2022 All-New England Boys and Girls Selections

The Maine Soccer Coaches Association have just announced their 2022 All-New England selections! Congratulations to all!

Boys

Myles Culley, Waynflete School, Forward

Will Fallona, Scarborough High School, Forward

Jack Banks, Brunswick High School, Midfield

Gabe Berenyi, Bangor High School, Midfield

Mohamed Adow, Edward Little High School, Forward

David Abdi, Lewiston High School, Midfield

Hunter Clukey, John Bapst Memorial High School, Midfield

Andrew Poulin, Winslow High School, Forward

Kilson Joao, Scarborough High School, Forward

Liam Hickey, Yarmouth High School, Back

Jon Pangburn, John Bapst Memorial High School, Midfield

Shafi Ibrahim, Lewiston High School, Forward

Noah Flagg, Scarborough High School, Back

Girls

Ava Feeley, Yarmouth High School, Forward

Lana Djuranovic, Scarborough High School, Midfield

Angel Huntsman, North Yarmouth Academy, Forward

Ella Hosford, Bucksport High School, Midfield

Bella Tanis, Brewer, Keeper

Alexis Morin, Brunswick High School, Forward

Julia Black, Scarborough High School, Back

Abbey Thornton, Windham High School, Midfield

Lyndsee Reed, Hermon High School, Forward

C C Duryee, Cape Elizabeth High School, Forward

Ali Mokriski, Scarborough High School, Forward

Rylee Speed, Central High School, Forward

