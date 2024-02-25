Maine State Basketball Finals Set [SCHEDULE]
All that's left in the 2023-24 Maine High School Basketball Season are 10 games, the State Championships in each class for the 5 classes.
Congratulations to all the teams on great season. I know you represented your school and community with pride and brought many hours of entertainment this winter to your community.
Here is the Schedule for the Maine State Basketball Games
Friday March 1
Class B at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor
- Girls - 6:05 p.m. Old Town (19-2) vs. Oceanside (21-0)
- Boys - 7:45 p.m. Orono (18-3) vs. Oceanside (21-0)
Saturday March 2nd
Class D at the Augusta Civic Center
- Girls - 1:05 p.m. Southern Aroostook (20-1) vs. Valley (21-0)
- Boys 2:45 p.m. Bangor Christian (18-3) vs. Valley (17-4)
Class A at the Cross Insurance Center Portland
- Girls - 1:05 p.m. Cony (14-7) vs. Brunswick (19-2)
- Boys - 2:45 p.m. Hampden Academy (19-2) vs. Gray-New Gloucester 2:45 p.m.
Class C at the Augusta Civic Center
- Girls - 7:05 p.m. Dexter (20-1) vs. Hall-Dale (20-1)
- Boys - 8:45 p.m. Mount View (16-6) vs. Monmouth Academy (18-3)
Class AA at the Cross Insurance Arena - Portland
- Girls -7:05 p.m. Cheverus (20-0) vs. Gorham (18-3)
- Boys - 8:45 p.m. - Windham (18-2) vs. Gorham (18-2)
