Maine State Basketball Finals Set [SCHEDULE]

All that's left in the 2023-24 Maine High School Basketball Season are 10 games, the State Championships in each class for the 5 classes.

Congratulations to all the teams on great season. I know you represented your school and community with pride and brought many hours of entertainment this winter to your community.

Here is the Schedule for the Maine State Basketball Games

Friday March 1

Class B at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor

Girls - 6:05 p.m. Old Town (19-2) vs. Oceanside (21-0)

Boys - 7:45 p.m. Orono (18-3) vs. Oceanside (21-0)

Saturday March 2nd

Class D at the Augusta Civic Center

Girls - 1:05 p.m. Southern Aroostook (20-1) vs. Valley (21-0)

Boys 2:45 p.m. Bangor Christian (18-3) vs. Valley (17-4)

Class A at the Cross Insurance Center Portland

Girls - 1:05 p.m. Cony (14-7) vs. Brunswick (19-2)

Boys - 2:45 p.m. Hampden Academy (19-2) vs. Gray-New Gloucester 2:45 p.m.

Class C at the Augusta Civic Center

Girls - 7:05 p.m. Dexter (20-1) vs. Hall-Dale (20-1)

Boys - 8:45 p.m. Mount View (16-6) vs. Monmouth Academy (18-3)

Class AA at the Cross Insurance Arena - Portland

Girls -7:05 p.m. Cheverus (20-0) vs. Gorham (18-3)

Boys - 8:45 p.m. - Windham (18-2) vs. Gorham (18-2)