Here are the State of Maine Volleyball Heal Point Standings as of the morning of October 8th, for games played and reported as of October 7th.

Most teams are at least 2/3 of the way thru their 14 game schedule, with the last countable game on October 20th. Prelims games are on October 22nd, with Quarterfinals October 25th -26th and Semifinals on October 29th. State Finals are on November 1st.

Class A

Scarborough 8-1, 84.796 Thornton Academy 8-2, 84.694 Cheverus 9-2, 82.857 Gorham 9-2 71.838 Kennebunk 8-3 67.449 Bonny Eagle 8-2, 59.388 Marshwood 6-5, 55.714 Edward Little 8-2, 51.837 South Portland 7-4, 47.449 Falmouth 5-5, 45.714 Portland 4-7, 32.245 Deering 4-5, 28.878 Massabesic 3-7, 26.735 Sanford 4-7, 23.367 Lewiston 2-7, 17.449 Windham 2-8, 14.184

Class B

Washington Academy 11-0, 104.694 York 9-0, 86.020 Brewer 8-3, 49.694 Messalonskee 6-5, 48.265 Greely 7-3, 47.245 Yarmouth, 4-6 36.735 Hampden Academy 5-6, 30.510 Cape Elizabeth 4-7 30.000 Camden Hills 4-6, 17.449 Cony 4-6, 17.449 Mt. Ararat 3-7, 17.449 Westbrook 3-7, 15.510 Nokomis 1-10, 1.837 Brunswick 1-11, 1.837

Class C

Gardiner 10-1, 63.265 MDI 6-5, 58.469 Ellsworth 6-6, 52.206 Wells 4-7, 36.531 Wiscasset 6-5, 35.848 Medomak Valley 7-3, 35.267 Gray-New Gloucester 4-6, 17.143 Bucksport 5-5, 12.747 Maranacook 1-9, 3.736 Lake Region 1-9, 1.837 Orono 2-9, 1.538

Class D

Narraguagus 11-0, 116.122 GSA 8-3, 74.592 Woodland 9-1, 54.937 Jonesport-Beals, 7-4, 32.080 NYA 6-4, 28.061 Calais 5-6, 17.237 Machias 3-8, 8.407 Sumner 2-9, 4.793 Lee 0-11, 0.00

