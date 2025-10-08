Volleyball Heal Point Standings &#8211; October 8th

Volleyball Heal Point Standings – October 8th

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the State of Maine Volleyball Heal Point Standings as of the morning of October 8th, for games played and reported as of October 7th.

Most teams are at least 2/3 of the way thru their 14 game schedule, with the last countable game on October 20th. Prelims games are on October 22nd, with Quarterfinals October 25th -26th and Semifinals on October 29th. State Finals are on November 1st.

Class A

  1. Scarborough 8-1, 84.796
  2. Thornton Academy 8-2, 84.694
  3. Cheverus 9-2, 82.857
  4. Gorham 9-2 71.838
  5. Kennebunk 8-3 67.449
  6. Bonny Eagle 8-2, 59.388
  7. Marshwood 6-5, 55.714
  8. Edward Little 8-2, 51.837
  9. South Portland 7-4, 47.449
  10. Falmouth 5-5, 45.714
  11. Portland 4-7, 32.245
  12. Deering 4-5, 28.878
  13. Massabesic 3-7, 26.735
  14. Sanford 4-7, 23.367
  15. Lewiston 2-7, 17.449
  16. Windham 2-8, 14.184

Class B

  1. Washington Academy 11-0, 104.694
  2. York 9-0, 86.020
  3. Brewer 8-3, 49.694
  4. Messalonskee 6-5, 48.265
  5. Greely 7-3, 47.245
  6. Yarmouth, 4-6 36.735
  7. Hampden Academy 5-6, 30.510
  8. Cape Elizabeth 4-7 30.000
  9. Camden Hills 4-6, 17.449
  10. Cony 4-6, 17.449
  11. Mt. Ararat 3-7, 17.449
  12. Westbrook 3-7, 15.510
  13. Nokomis 1-10, 1.837
  14. Brunswick 1-11, 1.837

Class C

  1. Gardiner 10-1, 63.265
  2. MDI 6-5, 58.469
  3. Ellsworth 6-6, 52.206
  4. Wells 4-7, 36.531
  5. Wiscasset 6-5, 35.848
  6. Medomak Valley 7-3, 35.267
  7. Gray-New Gloucester 4-6, 17.143
  8. Bucksport 5-5, 12.747
  9. Maranacook 1-9, 3.736
  10. Lake Region 1-9, 1.837
  11. Orono 2-9, 1.538

Class D

  1. Narraguagus 11-0, 116.122
  2. GSA 8-3, 74.592
  3. Woodland 9-1, 54.937
  4. Jonesport-Beals, 7-4, 32.080
  5. NYA 6-4, 28.061
  6. Calais 5-6, 17.237
  7. Machias 3-8, 8.407
  8. Sumner 2-9, 4.793
  9. Lee 0-11, 0.00

You may submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week for Week 6 by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, October 12th, for games/matches played October 6th-October 11th. Voting will begin on Monday, October 13th and go thru Thursday, October 16th.The winner will be announced on Friday, October 17th...

You may also submit students/teams/coaches for the Good Sportsmanship Honor Roll. This will be published weekly on Sunday, so please submit by Saturday! Every email that you send will be included in the weekly Honor Roll. Please send your email to Chris Popper including who should be recognized, what school/team, and why. We will publish this honor roll weekly on Sunday, so please have all emails to Chris Popper by Saturday.

