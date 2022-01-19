Maine Women Fall to UMass-Lowell 60-55 [PHOTOS]

The University of Maine Women's Basketball Team dropped their game to UMass-Lowell 60-55 on Wednesday night, January 19th 60-55 despite 24 points by Anne Simon.

UMass-Lowell led 15-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 27-22 at the end of the 1st Half. They led 44-36 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Simon was 10-20 from the field and had 1 3-pointer and was 3-3 from the free throw line for Maine. She also had 4 steals. Adrianna Smith had 9 points coming off the bench.

Maine shot 40.7 percent (24-59( from the field but were only 2-15 from beyond the 3-point arc (13.3 percent). They were 5-7 from the free throw line.

UMass-Lowell was led by Denise Solis with 13 points, while Ivory Finley finished with 12 points.

The River Hawks shot 45.7 percent from the field (21-46) and were 6-18 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 12-18 from the free throw line.

Maine is now 6-10 overall and 3-3 in America East. The Black Bears return to the hard court Saturday, January 22nd when they travel to the University of Maryland Baltimore College. Tip-off is at 5;30 with the pregame starting at 5 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket

UMass Lowell is 5-7 overall and 2-1 in America East

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos of the game