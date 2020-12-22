Maine Women Rout Hartford In America East Opener

The University of Maine women's basketball team ran their win-streak to 14-straight games while also earning their first conference win of the season on Tuesday afternoon.

The Black Bears downed the Hartford Hawks 85-57 and were led in scoring by Blanca Millan, who had her third 30+ point game already this season with 33 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Dorr Saar contributed 24 points and nine assists while Anne Simon added 13 points, 11 boards and three assists.

The Black Bears, who were picked to finish first in the America East preseason coaches poll, are now 4-0 this season with an average margin of victory of 14 points per game.

Maine and Hartford will meet again tomorrow at 1 p.m. in what will be the final game of 2020 for the Black Bears.

The Maine women will be back in action in the new year when the travel to New Hampshire January 2-3 for a two game series.