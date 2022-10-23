Maine Women Skate Past #3 Northeastern 1-0

After losing Friday night to #3 Northeastern 5-1 the Maine Black Bears Women's Ice Hockey Team rebounded to shut out the Huskies 1-0 on Saturday afternoon, October 22nd at The Alfond Arena!

The lone goal was scored by Grace Heiting at the 8:39 mark in the 1st Period. Her goal was assisted by Luisa Welcke and Courtney Colarullo

Jorden Mattison recorded the shutout, turning away 33 hots in goal for Maine.

The Black Bears were 0-3 on the power play. Most impressively they didn't draw a penalty the entire game!

Maine is now 5-4-0 overall and 3-1 in Hockey East.

The Black Bears are back in action next weekend, against Hockey East rivals the University of Connecticut in Storrs, with games on Friday October 28th at 6 p.m. and Saturday, October 29th at 3 p.m.