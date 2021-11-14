Maine Women’s Basketball Falls to Providence 66-61 in OT

The UMaine Women's Basketball Team fell to Providence 66-61 in overtime on Saturday afternoon, November 13th at the Pit in Orono.

UMaine had rushed out to a 17-3 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter but the Friars outscored Maine 21-11 in the 2nd Quarter. Maine led 28-24 at the Half. In the 3rd Quarter Providence drew within 2 points 44-42 and the teams were tied 56-56 at the end of regulation.

Maine was led by Anne Simon with a double-double, having a game high 24 points to go along with 11 rebounds. Alba Orois had 13 points.

Providence had 3 players in double figures, Emily Archibald with 20 points, Janai Crooms with 18 points and Alyssa Geary had 15 points.

Maine was 8-31 (25.8%) from beyond the 3-point arc and 23-69 (33.3%) from the field. Maine only went to the free throw line 10 times, and were 7-10.

Providence was 3-15 (20.0%) from beyond the 3-point arc and 27-63 (42.9%) from the field. The Friars were 9-18 (50%) from the free throw line.

Maine is now 0-2 overall while Providence is 1-1

The Black Bears return to the hardcourt on Monday, November 15th when they take on the University of Delaware at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. with the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.