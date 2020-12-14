Maine Women’s Basketball Off To Yet Another Dominant Start

The University of Maine women's basketball is still the 2-time reigning America East champion after not having the opportunity to defend their crown in the conference title game a year ago, as it was called off due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

After returning to the court late last week, the Black Bears are off to a 2-0 start thanks to wins over Providence and Rhode Island, and the team is preparing to hit the road again this weekend for the first of three games vs. Northeastern and Hartford.

Head coach Amy Vachon joined The Drive on Monday to talk about the sustained success of the program, and preview what's to come from her squad this season.