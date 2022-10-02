Maine Women’s Soccer Beats Albany Great Danes 1-0
The University of Maine Women's Soccer Team beat Albany 1-0 on Sunday afternoon October 2nd in Orono.
The lone goal was scored by Kayla Kraemer, her 2nd of the season with 19:45 left in the 1st Half, assisted by Tegan Morrison
Kira Kutzinski recorded the shutout for the Black Bears, with 1 save in the game.
Maine had 15 shots, 11 on net.
The Black Bears are now 6-2-3 on the season and 2-0-2 in America East.
Albany is 4-7-2 on the season and 2-1-1 in America East.
Maine next play at Vermont on Sunday, October 9th at 1 p.m.
