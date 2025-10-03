The Maine Black Bears played their 1st game at the new New Balance Soccer Complex on Thursday night, October 2nd in front of a packed crowd, playing to a 1-1 draw against the Bryant Bulldogs.

In a night of firsts, it was the 1st ever collegiate game played at the Complex, Hilary Washington scored Maine's 1st goal at the Complex, and her 1st career goal. Her goal, assisted by Emma Nicholson came with just 3 minutes gone in the game.

Maine led 1-0 through the 1st Half.

Bryant tied the game midway thru the 2nd Half after a corner kick.

Elena Barenberg had 2 saves in goal for Maine and is now 1-1-1 on the year.

Maine outshot Bryant 18-6 and led in shots-on-goal 4-3. Bryant had a 6-2 advantage in corner kicks.

Maine is now 2-4-2 on the season and 1-0-1 in America East. Bryant is 3-3-5 overal and 0-1-2 in America East.

The Blac Bears travel to Binghamton on Sunday, October 5th to play the Bearcats at 12 Noon. They return home to play the Vermont Catamounts on Sunday, October 12th at 12 noon

Check out the photos from the game