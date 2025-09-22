After a demanding non-conference schedule, the reigning America East Champions, the Maine Black Bears opened their America East Conference schedule with a 1-0 win at Albany on Sunday, September 21st.

The lone goal came with 6:10 gone, when Julie Lossius found the back of the net on a crossing pass from Jordane Pinette. It was Lossius' 2nd goal of the season, and 2nd game-winning goal of the season.

Elena Barenberg earned her 1st collegiate shutout, with 2 big saves.

Maine had a 21-4 shot advantage.

Albany is now 1-6-2 on the season and 0-1 in America East.

Maine is 2-4-1 overall and 1-0 in America East.

Maine is now off until Thursday, October 2nd.when they will open the new soccer facility against Bryant at 6 pm.

