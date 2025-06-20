Score your tickets to the 2025 Ticket Awards right here!

The second annual Ticket Awards are coming right up at Hero's Sports Grill & Entertainment Center in downtown Bangor on Monday night.

Doors open at 5pm and the event begins at 6pm. The Drive will broadcast live from Hero's from 4-6 p.m. and the live stream of the Ticket Awards can be viewed on this site and on YouTube.

If you want to gain attendance to The Ticket Awards, simply shoot us an email including your name, town, and number of tickets needed (2 or 4).

Important note: it is a FREE event for attendees. You will be provided with a buffet spread, Ticket swag, and hundreds of dollars worth of prizes from our great sponsors.

For tickets, email TicketAwards2025@gmail.com. Requests will be accepted until 2 p.m. on Monday.