Maine Soccer Head Coach Scott Atherly joined Chris Popper for the weekly UMaine Soccer Coach's Show on Monday, September 1st.

The Black Bears returned home around 10 p.m. on Sunday night after a successful road trip where they beat Merrimack 3-2 on Thursday, August 28th and then played Army to a 2-2 tie on Sunday, August 31st.

Coach Atherly gave his impression on the games, and talked about the week's practices as the Black Bears get ready to host Holy Cross at 12 Noon on Sunday, September 7th.

