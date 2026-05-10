Happy Mother's Day! Thanks to all the Mom's who have driven their children to countless practices, sat outside in the rain, snow, sunshine and everything in between watching their kids play! Thanks for the countless reheated dinners after games or meals at the oddest times! This is your day! Happy Mother's Day!

Here are the high school baseball, softball, tennis and lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Saturday, May 9th throughout the State of Maine!

Baseball

Bangor Christian 4 Stearns 0

Cape Elizabeth 5 York 2

Cheverus 7 Scarborough 5

Falmouth 10 Noble 8

Gray-New Gloucester 5 Dirigo 4

Hermon 17 Foxcroft Academy 1

John Bapst 10 Presque Isle 3

Katahdin 19 Madawaska 1

Katahdin 12 Madawaska 2

MCI 22 Houlton/GHCA 7

Maranacook 11 Lisbon 1

Old Orchard Beach 6 Sacopee Valley 3

Presque Isle 2 John Bapst 0

Sanford 13 Portland 0

South Portland 15 Winham 0

Southern Aroostook 12 Wisdom 8

Thornton Academy 11 Massabesic 0

Westbrook 11 Biddeford 1

Wisdom 9 Southern Aroostook 6

Softball

Dirigo 7 Gray-New Gloucester 1

Forest Hills 10 Rangeley Lakes 0

Forest Hills 15 Rangeley Lakes 3

Hermon 12 Foxcroft Academy 0

Houlton/GHCA 12 MCI 2

John Bapst 15 Presque Isle 9

Katahdin 11 Madawaska 0

Katahdin 15 Madawaska 0

Lake Region 15 Cape Elizabeth/Falmouth 3

Lisbon 22 Maranacook 5

Presque Isle 4 John Bapst 3

Searsport 17 Piscataquis 7

Thornton Academy 19 MBAT 9

Wisdom 16 Southern Aroostook 1

Wisdom 16 Southern Aroostook 12

Woodland 17 Calais 2

Girls Tennis

Penobscot Valley 4 Woodland 0

Boy Tennis

Penobscot Valley 5 Woodland 0

Girls Lacrosse

Biddeford 8 Fryeburg Academy 7

Brunswick 8 Bangor/John Bapst/Orono 3

Erskine Academy 11 Northern Maine Moose 3

Lake Region 8 Gray-New Gloucester/Poland 4

Marshwood 19 Noble 8

Thornton Academy 16 Cape Elizabeth 5

Traip Academy 14 Lincoln Academy 0

Yarmouth 15 Deering 8

Boys Lacrosse

Erskine Academy 18 Northern Maine Moose 1

Freeport 7 Gray-New Gloucester/Poland 4

Wells 10 Mt. Ararat 5