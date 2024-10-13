Maranacook Wins Class C State Golf Title, Dexter 2nd

The Maranacook Golf Team won the Class C State Golf Title at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro beating the Dexter Team which finished 3 strokes behind in 2nd place.

Michael Bruce from Fort Fairfield was the Boy's Individual Champion with a 5 over round of 77. Amelie Zachrinson wone the Girl's Individual Championship with a round of 93, which was plus 21.

Here are the Team Totals

Maranacook 347 Dexter 350 Kent's Hill 351 Fort Fairfield 352 Houlton 353 North Yarmouth Academy 358 Hodgdon 359 Saint Dominic 363 Spruce Mountain 365 Mattanawcook Academy 369 Monmouth Academy 384 Forest Hills 393 Narraguagus 404

To see all the individual scores Click HERE

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 6 for the week October 7th- October 12th.. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, October 13th, with voting taking place October 14th-17th with the winner of Week 6 being announced on October 18th.