Mattanawcook Academy 62 Central 44

Thanks to Jeremy Weatherbee, the Mattanawcook Academy Athletic Director for the write-up. On Monday night, the Mattanawcook Academy Lady Lynx secured their first road victory and second win of the season with a commanding 62-44 win over the Central Lady Red Devils of Corinth. The Lady Lynx, now boasting a 2-0 record, dominated from the start, establishing a 19-5 lead in the first quarter.

Despite a spirited effort from Central to start the second half, the Lady Lynx maintained control, heading into the fourth quarter with a 45-36 advantage. The final quarter showcased Mattanawcook Academy’s strength as they embarked on a decisive 17-7 run, sealing the victory with a wire-to-wire performance.

Senior guard Lauren House was impactful for the Lady Lynx, contributing 17 points and 5 assists. Her dynamic play included attacking the basket and sinking three crucial 3-pointers. The sophomore tandem of Addison Cyr (21 points, 8 rebounds) and Megan House (14 points, 6 rebounds) also delivered impressive performances, showcasing their all around abilities.

Defensively, Juliana Cloukey and Navenah De La Cruz stood out, consistently applying pressure and disrupting Central’s shooters. The Lady Lynx displayed both energy and effort, securing a well-deserved win.

Looking ahead, Mattanawcook Academy eagerly anticipates returning to their home court on Wednesday as they host PVHS, aiming to build on their early-season success.

JV Results

Mattanawcook Academy 48 Central 9