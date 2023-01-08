Mattanawcook Academy Girls Nip Central 60-58 [STATS]

The Mattanawcook Academy Girls Basketball Team nipped Central 60-58 in Lincoln on Saturday, January 7th.

Mattanawcook Academy took an early 13-7 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. Central battled back outscoring the Lynx 20-12 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 27-25 lead at the end of the 1st Half. M.A. then took the lead in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring the Red Debils 16-12 to lead 41-39.

Mattanawcook Academy had 4 players in double figures. Addison Cyr led the Lynx with 15 points. Lauren House, Jennie Whitten and Kaitlyn Thornton all had 10 points each. Megan House drained 2 3-pointers. Lauren House and Chole Wotton each hit a 3-pointer. The Lynx were 14-29 from the free throw line.

Central was led by Izzy Allen with a game-high 23 points, including a 3-pointer. Alexis Whitty had 11 points and Mary Allen had 10 points with a 3-pointer. Madison Pinkham hit a 3-pointer. The Red Devils were 21-33 from the free throw line.

Mattanawcook Academy is 4-2 and will play host to Stearns on Friday, January 13th at 6:30 p.m.

Central is 6-2. The Red Devils will play host to Stearns on Tuesday, January 10th at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Wendy Hagar for the stats.

You can nominate someone for the Winter Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games January 1 - 7 need to be received by January 9th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many points did she/he score? How fast did they run or throw in the indoor track meet? How fast did they swim in the swim meet? How did they do in the wrestling meet? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Basketball, Hockey, Swimming, Indoor Track and Field, and Wrestling results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. You can even text the photo of the scoresheets to 207-469-8660.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Central Girls 7 20 12 19 58 Mattanawcook Girls 13 12 16 19 60

Box Score

Central

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Mary Allen 10 3 1 1 2 Kaitlin McCorrison 0 - - - - Bayleigh Irish 0 - - - - Sidney Gray 4 2 - - - Izzy Allen 23 5 1 10 15 Emilee Shaw 0 - - - - Chloe Daigle 0 - - - - Madison Pinkham 6 1 1 1 2 Alexis Whitty 11 2 - 7 8 Rylee Speed 4 1 - 2 6 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 58 14 3 21 33

Mattanawcook Academy