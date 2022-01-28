MDI Boys Fall to Presque Isle 77-73 in Overtime [STATS/PHOTOS]
A.J. Lozano's banked 3-pointer with 1 second left tied the game 65-65, but ultimately the MDI Trojans fell to the Presque Isle Wildcats 77-73 in overtime in Presque Isle on Thursday, January 27th.
It was a back and forth game, with MDI leading 19-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter and Presque Isle leading 36-33 at the end of the 1st Half. The Trojans led 48-44 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
In overtime Spencer Laurendeau had 6 points for MDI and Charlie Parker had 2 points. Presque Isle went 4-9 from the free throw line in OT, and Xavier McAtee had 7 points, Malachi Cummings 3 points and Noah Yarema 2 points.
MDI was led by Spencer Laurendeau with 23 points, with Kadin Reed having 10 points and Alex Gray and A.J. Lozano each having 10 points. The Trojans were 15-19 from the free throw line. MDI made 6 3-pointers, with Laurendau having 3 of them, and Joey Minutolo, AJ Lozano and Kadin Reed 1 each.
Presque Isle was led by Noah Yarema who had a game-high 27 points. Xavier McAtee finished with 21 points and Malachi Cummings 17 points. The Wildcats were 21-35 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers, 1 each by Noah Yarema and Jackson Maynard.
MDI is now 2-11 and will host Caribou on Friday, January 28th at 4:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device. The game will also be live-streamed on the MDI High School NFHS Channel
Presque Isle is now 8-5 and will travel down to play Ellsworth on Friday, January 28th at 3:30 p.m. That game will be live-streamed for free on 92.9 The Ticket TV
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT1
|T
|MDI Boys
|19
|14
|15
|17
|8
|73
|Presque Isle Boys
|13
|23
|8
|21
|12
|77
Box Score
MDI
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|10
|Spencer Laurendau
|23
|8
|5
|3
|4
|6
|12
|Joey Minutolo
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|Harley Henderson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|AJ Lozano
|10
|3
|2
|1
|3
|4
|22
|Ben Lipski
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Charlie Parker
|9
|4
|4
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Jack Hodgdon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Kadin Reed
|12
|4
|3
|1
|3
|4
|34
|Joey Wellman-Clouse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Ethan Sosa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Evan Ankrom
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Alex Gray
|10
|3
|3
|0
|4
|4
|50
|John Bennett
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|73
|26
|20
|6
|15
|19
Presque Isle
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|10
|Jensen Sargent
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Brayden Castonguay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Dawson Beaulieu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Noah Yarema
|27
|13
|12
|1
|0
|1
|22
|Benjamin Turner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Jackson Maynard
|7
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|30
|Malachi Cummings
|17
|5
|5
|0
|7
|10
|32
|Wyatt Young
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Jack Buck
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|40
|Xavier McAtee
|21
|5
|5
|0
|11
|17
|42
|Michael Langley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jack Hallett
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Aiden Hanks
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|77
|27
|25
|2
|21
|35