MDI Boys Fall to Presque Isle 77-73 in Overtime [STATS/PHOTOS]

A.J. Lozano's banked 3-pointer with 1 second left tied the game 65-65, but ultimately the MDI Trojans fell to the Presque Isle Wildcats 77-73 in overtime in Presque Isle on Thursday, January 27th.

It was a back and forth game, with MDI leading 19-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter and Presque Isle leading 36-33 at the end of the 1st Half. The Trojans led 48-44 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

In overtime Spencer Laurendeau had 6 points for MDI and Charlie Parker had 2 points. Presque Isle went 4-9 from the free throw line in OT, and Xavier McAtee had 7 points, Malachi Cummings 3 points and Noah Yarema 2 points.

MDI was led by Spencer Laurendeau with 23 points, with Kadin Reed having 10 points and Alex Gray and A.J. Lozano each having 10 points. The Trojans were 15-19 from the free throw line. MDI made 6 3-pointers, with Laurendau having 3 of them, and Joey Minutolo, AJ Lozano and Kadin Reed 1 each.

Presque Isle was led by Noah Yarema who had a game-high 27 points. Xavier McAtee finished with 21 points and Malachi Cummings 17 points. The Wildcats were 21-35 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers, 1 each by Noah Yarema and Jackson Maynard.

MDI is now 2-11 and will host Caribou on Friday, January 28th at 4:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device. The game will also be live-streamed on the MDI High School NFHS Channel

Presque Isle is now 8-5 and will travel down to play Ellsworth on Friday, January 28th at 3:30 p.m. That game will be live-streamed for free on 92.9 The Ticket TV

Line Score

1 2 3 4 OT1 T MDI Boys 19 14 15 17 8 73 Presque Isle Boys 13 23 8 21 12 77

Box Score

MDI

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 10 Spencer Laurendau 23 8 5 3 4 6 12 Joey Minutolo 5 2 1 1 0 0 14 Harley Henderson 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 AJ Lozano 10 3 2 1 3 4 22 Ben Lipski 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Charlie Parker 9 4 4 0 1 1 30 Jack Hodgdon 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Kadin Reed 12 4 3 1 3 4 34 Joey Wellman-Clouse 0 0 0 0 0 0 40 Ethan Sosa 0 0 0 0 0 0 42 Evan Ankrom 4 2 2 0 0 0 44 Alex Gray 10 3 3 0 4 4 50 John Bennett 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 73 26 20 6 15 19

Presque Isle

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 10 Jensen Sargent 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Brayden Castonguay 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Dawson Beaulieu 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Noah Yarema 27 13 12 1 0 1 22 Benjamin Turner 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Jackson Maynard 7 2 1 1 2 3 30 Malachi Cummings 17 5 5 0 7 10 32 Wyatt Young 0 0 0 0 0 0 34 Jack Buck 3 1 1 0 1 4 40 Xavier McAtee 21 5 5 0 11 17 42 Michael Langley 0 0 0 0 0 0 44 Jack Hallett 2 1 1 0 0 0 50 Aiden Hanks 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 77 27 25 2 21 35