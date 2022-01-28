MDI Boys Fall to Presque Isle 77-73 in Overtime [STATS/PHOTOS]

January 27, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

A.J. Lozano's banked 3-pointer with 1 second left tied the game 65-65, but ultimately the MDI Trojans fell to the Presque Isle Wildcats 77-73 in overtime in Presque Isle on Thursday, January 27th.

It was a back and forth game, with MDI leading 19-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter and Presque Isle leading 36-33 at the end of the 1st Half. The Trojans led 48-44 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

In overtime Spencer Laurendeau had 6 points for MDI and Charlie Parker had 2 points. Presque Isle went 4-9 from the free throw line in OT, and Xavier McAtee had 7 points, Malachi Cummings 3 points and Noah Yarema 2 points.

MDI was led by Spencer Laurendeau with 23 points, with Kadin Reed having 10 points and Alex Gray and A.J. Lozano each having 10 points. The Trojans were 15-19 from the free throw line. MDI made 6 3-pointers, with Laurendau having 3 of them, and Joey Minutolo, AJ Lozano and Kadin Reed 1 each.

Presque Isle was led by Noah Yarema who had a game-high 27 points. Xavier McAtee finished with 21 points and Malachi Cummings 17 points. The Wildcats were 21-35 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers, 1 each by Noah Yarema and Jackson Maynard.

MDI is now 2-11 and will host Caribou on Friday, January 28th at 4:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device. The game will also be live-streamed on the MDI High School NFHS Channel

Presque Isle is now 8-5 and will travel down to play Ellsworth on Friday, January 28th at 3:30 p.m. That game will be live-streamed for free on 92.9 The Ticket TV

Line Score

1234OT1T
MDI Boys19141517873
Presque Isle Boys13238211277

Box Score

MDI

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
10Spencer Laurendau2385346
12Joey Minutolo521100
14Harley Henderson000000
20AJ Lozano1032134
22Ben Lipski000000
24Charlie Parker944011
30Jack Hodgdon000000
32Kadin Reed1243134
34Joey Wellman-Clouse000000
40Ethan Sosa000000
42Evan Ankrom422000
44Alex Gray1033044
50John Bennett000000
TOTALS73262061519

Presque Isle

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
10Jensen Sargent000000
12Brayden Castonguay000000
14Dawson Beaulieu000000
20Noah Yarema271312101
22Benjamin Turner000000
24Jackson Maynard721123
30Malachi Cummings17550710
32Wyatt Young000000
34Jack Buck311014
40Xavier McAtee215501117
42Michael Langley000000
44Jack Hallett211000
50Aiden Hanks000000
TOTALS77272522135

 

 

MDI-Presque Isle Boys January 27 2022

The MDI Boys traveled up to Presque Isle to play the Wildcats on Thursday, January 27th
