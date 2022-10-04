MDI Boys Shutout Presque Isle in Bar Harbor Tuesday 6-0

The MDI Boys Soccer Team picked up a 6-0 shutout win over the Presque Isle Wildcats in Bar Harbor, at Alumni Field on Tuesday, October 4th.

Brandon Marsh scored with 32:43 left in the first half to give MDI the 1-0 lead. Brandon Marsh scored his 2nd goal of the night 21 seconds later. Corin Baker scored with 26:09 remaining in the first half. Cole Watson scored with 17:35 remaining in the first half. to make it 4-0.

Cole Watson scored again with 2:45 gone in the 2nd Half. He would then score his 3rd goal of the game, and a hat trick with 4:44 remaining in the second half on an assist from Corin Baker.

MDI is now 6-3-1 and will play in Bangor against John Bapst on Saturday, October 8th at 4 p.m.

Presque Isle is now 5-5. They will play in Old Town against the Coyotes on Saturday, October 8th at 12 noon.

Thanks to Coach Max Mason for the information

