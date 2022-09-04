MDI Boys’ Soccer Opens Season with 4-2 Win Over Old Town

The MDI Boys' Soccer Team opened the 2022 regular season with a 4-2 win over the Old Town Coyotes in Old Town on Saturday, September 3rd.

MDI received 2 goals by Brandon Marsh. They also received goals from Cole Watson and Treyan Nelson.

Old Town's 2 goals were scored by Grayson Thibeault.

The win was the 1st career victory for MDI new coach Max Mason.

MDI is now 1-0 an will play at Hermon on Thursday, September 8th at 6 p.m.

Old Town is 0-1 and will play host to Orono on Wednesday, September 7th at 6 p.m.

